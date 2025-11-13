Search
Thu, Nov 13, 2025
Delhi govt includes Jhalkari Bai Koli in Eminent Personalities Birth/Death Anniversary Scheme

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 08:56 am IST

The long-pending demand from several SC and OBC organisations to honour Jhalkari Bai Koli has finally been fulfilled, says CM Rekha Gupta.

In a move reflecting its commitment to social justice and inclusive recognition of national icons, the Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Wednesday approved the inclusion of Jhalkari Bai Koli in the government’s ‘Eminent Personalities Birth/Death Anniversary Celebration’ scheme.

The CM described Jhalkari Bai Koli as a symbol of indomitable courage and patriotism in India's freedom struggle. (HT archive)
The CM described Jhalkari Bai Koli as a symbol of indomitable courage and patriotism in India’s freedom struggle. (HT archive)

The scheme, implemented by the Department for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, already covers figures such as B R Ambedkar, Sant Ravidas, Maharishi Valmiki, Sant Kabir, Sant Gadge Maharaj and Sant Durbal Nath. Registered NGOs receive financial assistance, up to 50,000 per event, to organise commemorative functions under this initiative.

“Delhi is a reflection of India’s diversity. Our government wishes to ensure that the legacies of saints, reformers, and warriors from all communities are equally celebrated. The long-pending demand from several SC and OBC organisations to honour Jhalkari Bai Koli has finally been fulfilled,” Gupta said.

Announcing the decision, the CM described Jhalkari Bai Koli as a symbol of indomitable courage and patriotism in India’s freedom struggle. She said the inclusion recognises her heroic role in the 1857 First War of Independence, where she served in Rani Lakshmibai’s army and played a decisive role during the siege of Jhansi. The Chief Minister added that the decision goes beyond administrative recognition to strengthen the ideals of social equity and representation.

