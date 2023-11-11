Delhi govt initiates inquiry in Dwarka e-way land plaint

Vigilance minister Atishi on Saturday initiated an inquiry into a complaint about alleged irregularities in land acquisition for Dwarka expressway to examine the role of chief secretary Naresh Kumar — a day after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asked her to investigate the complaint on whether the company that employed the chief secretary’s son was benefitted in the process, officials aware of the matter said. The inquiry was initiated by Delhi vigilance minister Atishi. (ANI)

The complaint is regarding 19 acre land in the southwest district which was acquired by the National Highways Authority of India in 2018. The then additional district magistrate had fixed ₹41.52 crore as compensation which was allegedly increased to ₹353.79 crore in May this year by the southwest district magistrate after the owners went into arbitration.

“In May 2023 DM South West, Hemant Kumar, awarded ₹353 crore as compensation to two individuals for 19 acres of land in Bamnoli village, at the rate of ₹18.54 crore per acre. DM South West overturned a 2018 decision by the adjudicating authority, the additional district magistrate, granting compensation of ₹41.52 crore for the same parcel of land based on a valuation of ₹53 lakh per acre. A complaint has been received by chief minister regarding this acquisition of land in Bamnoli village for the Dwarka Expressway. It has been alleged that the two landowners - Subhash Chand Kathuria and Vinod Kathuria - are family members of a business associate of the son of the current chief secretary of Delhi, Naresh Kumar,” Atishi said in two separate letters written to additional chief secretary-cum-divisional commissioner Ashwani Kumar and secretary vigilance Sudhir Kumar.

The minister said in the letters that the vigilance department already examined the issue of the acquisition of the Bamnoli village land and the role of Hemant Kumar, the then district magistrate (southwest). “However, the role of the chief secretary has not been examined yet. An inquiry has been initiated on this, on the directions of the chief minister,” the minister said.

The minister has directed Ashwani Kumar and Sudhir Kumar to provide all files related to the Bamnoli land acquisition to her.

She also told them that no files regarding the land acquisition are processed through the chief secretary since he is the subject of an inquiry and there will be a conflict of interest, according to the letters.

Disciplinary proceedings were initiated against the DM, Hemant Kumar, who was transferred to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by the ministry of home affairs on October 19. He was then suspended and the case was referred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation for inquiry on October 20.

Chief secretary Naresh Kumar on Friday said Hemant Kumar passed an award on May 15 in favour of private parties increasing compensation by nine times in gross violation of the law. “I recommended disciplinary action against him in September. The central government referred the case to CBI... Why would I recommend an inquiry if my family is involved? This seems to be a vendetta against me by vested interests with obvious reasons when so many illegalities have been exposed by me,” said Kumar.

HT reached out to Ashwani Kumar and Sudhir Kumar, who did not respond to queries seeking comments.

Meanwhile, a Delhi government official, requesting anonymity, said that the chief secretary had no role to play in the land acquisition. “The DM (Hemant Kumar) committed gross financial illegality, and we took action against him. The DM order was ultimately reversed by the high court. No payment has been made in the matter. The allegations are baseless and motivated, and the chief secretary has no role to play in land acquisition in a state. The chief secretary was persistent that action should be taken against the DM immediately,” said the official.

The official added that the details of the matter were sent to the minister through an email last month.

“The revenue minister sought the records. The order passed by Hemant Kumar which contains all the details was emailed to the minister by the current DM last month. I had briefed her about gross financial illegalities committed by Hemant Kumar,” the official said.

