Delhi govt intensifies Covid enforcement, 466 teams on ground

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has intensified enforcement against violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour amid the city’s fifth wave of infections, with 466 teams collecting overs ₹1 crore across 11 districts on Saturday alone, showed data accessed by HT.

Each team comprises an executive magistrate and four civil defence volunteers, and are split between stationary and mobile units.

Only around 150 enforcement teams were deployed across the city before the Omicron-fuelled surge hit Delhi in mid-December last year.

On Saturday, these teams imposed fines worth over ₹1.02 crore, after issuing 5,210 challans for violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour (including flouting mask norms, spitting in public, among others).

Most of these fines were imposed in East district ( ₹14.4 lakh), followed by South-East district ( ₹13.4 lakh), North ( ₹12.9 lakh), and Central district ( ₹12.3 lakh).

According to a government document seen by HT, there were 396 such enforcement teams in the city on December 15, 10 days after the Capital reported its first confirmed Omicron case. On that day, the 11 districts together issued around 3,500 challans for violations of mandated Covid mitigation norms.

The number of enforcement team increased to 425 by January 1, when cases were increasing rapidly. This number further increased to 466 by January 14, and the number of daily challans increased to 5,769.

A revenue department official said district magistrates are empowered to designate any official, including teachers, as an executive magistrate. “Many teachers, tehsildars and other revenue department officials have been designated as executive magistrates,” said the official who asked not to be named.

Mobile teams fan out across a district, with a focus on areas prone to crowding, like inter-state bus terminals, markets and railway stations.

Stationary teams, meanwhile, are deployed in crowd-prone locations like some of the city’s popular markets.

“The need for more teams was necessitated in the days before New Year, when markets started swelling with crowds and it was getting difficult to maintain distancing and mask discipline,” said a district official, who also asked not to be named.

Another district official said regular meetings are being held with all stakeholders, including the police, civic bodies, market groups and resident welfare associations, among others.

“There is a sharp focus on enforcing Covid-appropriate behaviour at public places, especially during peak gathering hours. Further, awareness material has been placed near the enforcement teams’ pickets and prominently displayed at places of mass assemblage,” said a district official.

However, enforcement officials on the ground said people are often less than cooperative.

A member of an enforcement team recently deployed at Lajpat Nagar market said the unit faced several difficulties in enforcing the norms, and were rebuffed when they tried to fine people.

“At times, people refuse to pay on the spot, saying they don’t have cash on hand. Occasionally, defaulters get aggressive if we try to penalise them and give us excuses for not adhering to protocols. Some people also refuse to provide identification proof,” said the official, adding that they often need police personnel to help them out.

Experts said people should not discontinue Covid-appropriate behaviour, even when the case curve flattens.

“The number of cases has dipped for the last three days... The peak of the curve has already been hit and further restrictions may not be beneficial. The government should now start lifting restrictions imposed on business activities and individuals’ movement after watching the trend for a couple of more days. People, however, must be encouraged to continue to follow appropriate behaviour like wearing masks in public places and maintaining social distancing. Authorities should continue to ensure that people do not violate such standards,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung hospital.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the state’s enforcement norms have proved to be beneficial. “People should continue to follow all Covid protocols and take necessary precautions like wearing masks for safety and to maintain social distance when entering public places,” he said in a briefing.

