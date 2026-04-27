New Delhi, The Delhi government has launched a city-wide plantation drive involving educational institutions, RWAs and religious bodies, with a target of planting more than 70 lakh trees and shrubs under its Green Action Plan 2026-27, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday. Delhi govt launches city-wide plantation drive, ropes in educational institutes

The initiative aims to strengthen the capital's green cover and combat air pollution by turning tree plantation into a mass movement with the participation of all sections of society, officials said.

A meeting chaired by Sirsa was attended by representatives from more than 20 institutions, including IIT Delhi, NSUT and Jamia Millia Islamia, along with officials from the education and environment departments and civic bodies.

According to officials, more than 8 lakh people are being identified and encouraged to plant trees in the name of their mothers and for 'Mother Nature', with the forest department and horticulture wings of civic bodies providing free saplings.

Sirsa said educational institutions would serve as the backbone of the campaign by involving students, teachers and staff, not only in plantation but also in taking long-term care of the trees.

"Our objective is not limited to plantation numbers. We want every campus to become a living example of environmental responsibility," Sirsa said, adding that such efforts would improve air quality and foster environmental awareness.

Plantation activities are planned for July, coinciding with the monsoon season, to ensure better survival rates, the officials said.

The government will track every planted tree through geo-fencing and a dedicated Green Drive 2026-27 portal, where real-time updates on plantation and maintenance will be uploaded.

The government will also introduce Green Awards to recognise institutions and individuals for the upkeep and survival of trees.

The officials said horticulture wings across all zones, along with civic authorities, will oversee the implementation and coordinate with institutions for smooth execution of the drive.

The initiative aims to embed environmental responsibility within communities and institutions, Sirsa said.

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