Delhi govt launches new bus routes and a school special route

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday flagged off buses on two new bus routes including a special service aimed at improving connectivity for school children in south-west Delhi. The flagging-off ceremony took place at Dhulsiras village in Bijwasan. Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot. (ANI)

In a statement, Gahlot said, “By introducing new routes 892 STL and 892 SPL, and increasing bus frequency on route 716, we are working to make public transport more accessible for everyone, especially for residents in villages and outer Delhi areas. The launch of bus route 892 SPL is aimed at helping school students and daily commuters in underserved areas by offering clean, efficient, and eco-friendly travel options. Our goal is to ensure a smoother, more reliable commute for all.”

The minister said that Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) will manage the newly introduced 892 STL route while the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will operate buses on school special route 892 SPL.

The latter route has been specially designed for school students from Dhoolsiras village to Chhawla School over a distance of 6.5 km. “To accommodate students’ schedules, there will be two trips in the morning and two in the afternoon. The route will be served by air-conditioned CNG buses operated by DTC, covering key stops like Dhoolsiras village, Bamnoli, and Chhawla village. This allows students from nearby colonies and villages to travel to school with ease. This route is one of the first of its kind in Delhi, with plans to expand similar services to other areas across the city in the future,” he added.

The first route has been designed to serve the nearby villages and colonies in areas such as Dwarka Sector 10 (Indira Gandhi Hospital and Dwarka Court), and the route spans approximately 19 km. “Key stops along the way include Dwarka sectors 21, 8 and 10 Metro Station, BSF Camp and the Dwarka District Court Complex. With an average trip duration of 1 hour and 15 minutes, two AC CNG buses will ply on the route,” he said.

The transport department has increased the service frequency of buses operating between Shivaji Stadium near Connaught Place to Dhoolsiras.