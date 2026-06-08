Delhi govt mandates 10-day training for e-rickshaw, e-cart licence

New Delhi: Applicants seeking driving licences for e-rickshaws and e-carts in Delhi will now have to undergo a mandatory 10-day training and obtain certificates from authorised training institutes, according to a recent circular issued by the Delhi Transport Department. According to the new guideline, applicants must complete at least 15 hours of training, spread over a minimum of 10 days, which includes lessons on road safety, vehicle maintenance, emergency response, fire prevention, first aid, and public conduct. (HT Archive)

The May 25 circular, citing Central Motor Vehicles (Sixth Amendment) Rules (CMVR), 2021, directed all district transport officers to ensure that only certificates issued by authorised institutions are accepted for the issuance of driving licences for e-rickshaws and e-carts.

“As per Rule 8A of CMVR, every applicant for a licence to drive e-rickshaw/e-cart shall undergo training for at least 10 days and obtain a certificate of training from an institution authorised by the state government,” the circular read.

According to the new guideline, applicants must complete at least 15 hours of training, spread over a minimum of 10 days, which includes lessons on road safety, vehicle maintenance, emergency response, fire prevention, first aid, and public conduct.

The driving training covers vehicle familiarisation, operation of foot and hand controls, pre-driving checks, parking, reversing, manoeuvring at intersections and defensive driving techniques. Trainees will also be taught road positioning, hazard anticipation, and emergency handling, including brake failures, tyre bursts, skidding, and sudden obstructions.

“Drivers will also be trained on prohibited parking locations, pedestrian safety and priority to emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire engines. The whole point of introducing this mandatory training is to increase safety and reduce risks associated with unruly driving behaviour of e-rickshaw drivers noticed in the past,” a senior transport department official said.

The department has also incorporated modules on public relations and gender sensitisation, which state that drivers should maintain courteous behaviour towards passengers and other road users, assist senior citizens and persons with disabilities and show respect towards women.

“Fire safety has been included as a separate topic, covering fire-fighting and fire prevention methods in vehicles. The first-aid module includes basic emergency care, treatment of injuries and burns, treatment of respiratory emergencies, and handling unconscious persons. The curriculum requires trainees to learn important emergency contact numbers, including police, ambulance, women’s helpline and fire services,” the official said.

The circular also prescribes eligibility conditions for institutions seeking authorisation to conduct the training. The institutes must have at least one classroom with projector or computer facilities and a minimum area of 500 square feet, and possess at least one approved e-rickshaw or e-cart for training, maintain fire-safety equipment, including equipment capable of handling lithium-ion battery fires.

Training centres must install CCTV cameras and retain recordings for six months. They are also required to maintain biometric attendance systems.

The department has specified qualifications for instructors, including possession of a valid driving licence for the relevant category and technical qualifications in motor mechanics or automobile engineering.

Applications for authorisation will be processed through an online system, and the authorisations will remain valid for five years and may be renewed thereafter.

Officials said the list of authorised training institutions will be published on the transport department’s website.