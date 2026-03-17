Delhi govt may create Tourism Board in 2026-27 Budget
Delhi government plans to create a Tourism Board to enhance the city’s tourism, streamline planning, and promote longer visitor stays in the capital.
The Delhi government is set to propose the creation of a Delhi Tourism Board in the upcoming Budget, a move aimed at strengthening the capital’s tourism ecosystem and promoting the city as a global destination, officials aware of the matter said on Monday.
The proposed board will serve as a single coordinating body bringing together multiple agencies involved in tourism, heritage management, and urban development to streamline planning and promotion, along with simplifying film shooting permissions.
Chief minister Rekha Gupta has frequently spoken about addressing the long-standing challenge of Delhi being viewed largely as a transit city, with many visitors using it as a gateway to other destinations rather than staying longer in the capital.
According to officials, the board will focus on developing tourism circuits, promoting cultural and heritage events, improving visitor infrastructure, and simplifying approvals for tourism-related activities.
The proposal is expected to be included in the Delhi Budget, where the government may outline plans to strengthen tourism infrastructure, enhance the visitor experience, and attract more domestic and international tourists.
Officials said the board will work to bring together government departments, civic agencies, and tourism stakeholders to develop new tourism experiences and increase the average duration of tourist stays in the Capital.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSaloni Bhatia
Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.Read More
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