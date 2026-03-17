The Delhi government is set to propose the creation of a Delhi Tourism Board in the upcoming Budget, a move aimed at strengthening the capital’s tourism ecosystem and promoting the city as a global destination, officials aware of the matter said on Monday. Delhi govt may create Tourism Board in 2026-27 Budget

The proposed board will serve as a single coordinating body bringing together multiple agencies involved in tourism, heritage management, and urban development to streamline planning and promotion, along with simplifying film shooting permissions.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta has frequently spoken about addressing the long-standing challenge of Delhi being viewed largely as a transit city, with many visitors using it as a gateway to other destinations rather than staying longer in the capital.

According to officials, the board will focus on developing tourism circuits, promoting cultural and heritage events, improving visitor infrastructure, and simplifying approvals for tourism-related activities.

The proposal is expected to be included in the Delhi Budget, where the government may outline plans to strengthen tourism infrastructure, enhance the visitor experience, and attract more domestic and international tourists.

Officials said the board will work to bring together government departments, civic agencies, and tourism stakeholders to develop new tourism experiences and increase the average duration of tourist stays in the Capital.