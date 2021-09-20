Delhi govt names two roads in Patparganj after personalities from Uttarakhand

The Delhi government has named two roads in east Delhi’s Patparganj assembly constituency after Shaheed Kesari Chand, a freedom fighter from Uttarakhand, and Hir Singh Rana, a folk singer from the hill state.

The announcement came on Sunday when chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was visiting Uttarakhand ahead of the assembly polls scheduled to be held next year.

Kejriwal announced that if elected to power in Uttarakhand, AAP will ensure employment in every household of the state (Har Ghar Rozgar) and provide ₹5,000/monthly stipend to unemployed youth. He also announced that AAP will provide 100,000 government jobs within six months of coming to power in the state.

Patparganj is the assembly constituency of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. Around 20% of the 240,000 voters in the assembly segment are migrants from Uttarakhand.

“Two roads have been named in honour of two famous personalities of Uttarakhand -- Amar Shaheed Kesari Chand and famous folk singer Hira Singh Rana in Patparganj constituency. Famous folk singer Hira Singh Rana used to encourage people to face every challenge with bravery through his songs and would inspire generations to come,” said Sisodia in a press statement issued after an event organised in the assembly constituency.

He further said, “The songs of Hira Singh Rana not only present the beauty of Kumaon, but also presents the struggles of life in the mountains. Saluting the brave fighter and soldier of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind Fauj, Amar Shaheed Kesari Chand sacrificed his life for the freedom of the country at the age of just 24. Amar Shaheed Veer Kesari Chandra Marg will inspire patriotism in the youth,” said the deputy chief minister.

In July this year, Kejriwal had demanded that noted environmentalist from Uttarakhand Sundarlal Bahuguna -- who died of Covid-19 earlier this year -- be awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in the country. Later, the Delhi Assembly, which has 62 MLAs of the AAP and eight MLAs of the BJP, passed a resolution in this regard.

Over the next few months, the Aam Aadmi Party will be contesting assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.