Delhi govt orders geospat department to track construction activity

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed the Geospatial Delhi Limited (GSDL) to create a digital record of construction activities across the city every three months using drone surveys, satellite imagery and advanced digital mapping tools, said officials. The move aims to strengthen monitoring of unauthorised construction, said officials

The move aims to strengthen monitoring of unauthorised construction. “The directions were issued during a meeting on Friday by chief minister Rekha Gupta following the Hauz Rani fire. High-resolution aerial and satellite data will be used to map changes in the built environment at regular intervals, enabling authorities to identify new structures and track construction activity more efficiently,” said an official.

Officials said directions were also issued for developing an automated alert mechanism to detect new construction activity and notify the field officer or department concerned. The system is expected to reduce delays in identifying violations and ensure quicker enforcement action. Plan also includes creating a digital record of enforcement action taken.

“It was also discussed that the services of Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) could be used for detecting construction activity using geospatial technology,” said another official.

The initiative is part of a broader push towards technology-driven governance and data-based decision-making in urban management. Officials said digital monitoring can help authorities identify patterns of illegal construction, monitor compliance and maintain updated records.

The GSDL has also been directed to develop technology tools to help patients from neighbouring NCR cities access healthcare facilities in the capital more easily.

According to officials,the system is expected to provide real-time or near real-time information on bed availability, helping patients identify hospitals where Economically Weaker Section (EWS) beds are vacant.