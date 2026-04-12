New Delhi, The Delhi government has prepared a proposal to construct a 19.2-km elevated road along the Yamuna from Wazirabad to DND, said an official statement on Sunday. Delhi Govt Plans 19.2-km Yamuna elevated road, metro expansion to ease traffic

The proposed elevated road is planned in three phases - Surghat to ISBT, ISBT to Sarai Kale Khan and Sarai Kale Khan to DND. In addition, a proposal for a 2.62-km flyover from Tripolia Gate to Barfkhana has also been readied, it said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta carried out a detailed review of Delhi Metro and associated road and flyover projects with senior officers in a meeting, stressing that a modern and efficient public transport system remains a top priority for the government.

Senior officials, including the Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, were present in the meeting. The chief minister noted that while several projects are progressing steadily, hurdles in some works are being continuously identified and resolved.

Officials informed that a 104.45 km network of Metro rail with 81 stations is under construction. Work on Phase IV's priority corridors has gathered pace, with overall physical progress at 79.57 per cent.

Several major corridors are targeted for completion by December 2026, including Krishna Park Extension to Deepali Chowk , Majlis Park to Derawal Nagar , Derawal Nagar to R.K. Ashram , Tughlakabad to Sangam Vihar , Sangam Vihar to Saket G Block and Saket G Block to Aerocity .

These corridors are expected to significantly strengthen connectivity across different parts of the city, said a Delhi CMO statement.

Work has also begun on the remaining three Phase IV corridors Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block , Inderlok to Indraprastha and Rithala to Kundli with a target of completion by March 2029, it said.

At the same time, Phase V projects have been initiated, including R.K. Ashram Marg to Indraprastha , Aerocity to IGI Airport Terminal 1 and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj , it said.

Alongside metro expansion, several key integrated road and flyover projects are underway.

A 2.16-km double-decker flyover from Azadpur to Tripolia Chowk, designed to accommodate both metro and road traffic, is about 73 per cent complete, with a project cost of ₹264.27 crore. Another 1.40-km flyover from Yamuna Vihar to Bhajanpura, costing 291.17 crore, has reached around 85 per cent completion, said the statement.

In South Delhi, major works are in progress along MB Road, including a 2.48-km six-lane flyover from Saket G Block to Sangam Vihar, along with underpasses at Saket G Block and Ambedkar Nagar. The project, estimated at ₹694.98 crore, has achieved around 40 per cent progress so far, it said.

Meanwhile, design and alignment work are underway for a 2.53-km flyover from Maa Anandmayee Marg to Pul Prahladpur. Challenges such as ASI permissions, tree cutting and land acquisition are being actively addressed.

The chief minister said the expansion of the Delhi Metro and its integrated road network will strengthen the city's transport backbone, making commuting faster and more convenient while significantly reducing congestion and pollution.

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