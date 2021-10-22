Delhi govt receives 3,037 applications for e-autos, just 3% are from women

The Delhi government has received 3,037 applicationsfor registering electric auto-rickshaws ever since it launched a campaign on October 18 and said it aimed to have the highest number of e-autos in the country.

Under the campaign, which is in accordance with the city’s electric vehicle (EV) policy, a total of 4,261 e-auto permits are up for grabs in Delhi, and of these, at least 1,406 (33%) are reserved for women.

However, data accessed by Hindustan Times showed that from October 18 and until October 21, only 93 (3%) women had applied for permit to drive an e-auto, while 2,944 (97%) were male applicants. At present, Delhi has only one woman auto driver.

Since the application window is open only till November 1, the state transport department is now planning to spread the word among the people by organising an “e-auto mela (fest)” from October 25 to 31. The exhibition is being organised simultaneously at two locations — the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) in Loni and Sarai Kale Khan — between 9am and 4pm.

“Even though many are interested in the scheme, they are mostly apprehensive about the viability of electric autos as compared to CNG ones. Doubts about mileage and the number of charging points available for autos are common and these doubts are holding back many interested persons. So, to clear all doubts about e-autos, the Delhi government will be organising this e-auto festival. Everyone is welcome to attend,” said a senior transport official, asking not to be named.

At the exhibition, people will get to see and even test drive the models of e-autos available in the Indian market. They will also be advised about the best loan financing schemes available and the one best suited to each individual.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the government will provide a subsidy of ₹30,000 on the purchase of an e-auto. The average cost of an e-auto will be around ₹2.7 lakh, and after the subsidy, its cost will almost be similar to that of a CNG auto in Delhi. The cost of battery swapping e-autos, after subsidy, will be around ₹1.8 lakh, the minister said.

In addition, a 5% interest relief in the loan for the purchase of e-auto will be provided by banks that are empaneled with the Delhi government. Currently, the city has about 95,000 registered auto-rickshaws, all of which run on CNG. There is a cap of 100,000 on the number of autos that can be registered in Delhi.

To apply for a permit, all one needs is a Delhi-issued light motor vehicle driving licence (for driving cars), which means the new scheme will give young people a means to be self-employed.