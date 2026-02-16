Delhi govt reshuffles 72 IAS, DANICS officers

In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Delhi government has shifted or assigned additional responsibilities to 72 senior officers, including 36 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of the Arunachal Pradesh–Goa–Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre and 36 officers of the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Services (DANICS), according to an order issued by the services department. The order said several AGMUT cadre IAS officers were transferred across departments or given additional charges (Representative photo)

Santosh D. Vaidya has been appointed principal secretary (home) and will also handle finance, planning and industries. Bipul Pathak, currently additional chief secretary (social welfare), has been given additional charge of the SC/ST/OBC welfare department.

Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board chief executive officer Rupesh Kumar Thakur has been appointed secretary (health and family welfare), replacing Nikhil Kumar, who will now serve as commissioner (trade and taxes). IAS officer Sanjeev Ahuja has been named secretary (education) with additional charge of higher and technical education, while former education secretary Pandurang Pole has been shifted to the general administration department with additional charge as labour commissioner.

Revenue secretary-cum-divisional commissioner Neeraj Semwal will hold additional charge of the power department. Padma Jaiswal, who was awaiting posting, will assume charge as special secretary, administrative reforms. Urban development secretary Vijay Bidhuri has been given additional charge of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, while Yashpal Garg will serve as secretary (planning) with additional charge of land and building.

New Delhi district magistrate Sunny Kumar Singh has been assigned additional charge as special secretary (power). Saloni Rai will take over as district magistrate of North Delhi after joining the government. Hari Kallikkat has been appointed district magistrate of West Delhi, and Vishakha Yadav will assume charge as district magistrate of Outer North Delhi.