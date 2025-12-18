Delhi govt’s policy in works to remove kikar trees

The Delhi government is working on a policy framework to facilitate the removal of invasive tree species, chiefly vilayati kikar, from sites where proposed development projects have remained stalled because of regulatory constraints, officials aware of the matter said. Kikar trees.

As part of the exercise, the government has asked the forest department to draft a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the removal of invasive species.

“The proposed policy is aimed at striking a balance between ecological considerations and the execution of long-pending development works. Under the proposed approach, invasive trees will be removed using canopy lifting, a method intended to minimise disturbance to surrounding vegetation and soil. The cleared areas will then be restored through the plantation of indigenous trees, shrubs and grasses in accordance with biodiversity enrichment norms,” the official said.

The department has also been directed to prepare a detailed inventory of sites where vilayati kikar and similar species are obstructing planned infrastructure and public utility projects, an official said.

This is not the first time the Delhi government has attempted to address the issue of vilayati kikar. A proposal to remove the invasive species was first initiated in 2017 and received cabinet approval in 2022. However, it could not be implemented because of procedural hurdles.

The delay was largely attributed to the lack of consensus within the Expert Advisory Committee (EAC), constituted by the Delhi government in March 2021 to oversee the “Ecological Restoration of Central Ridge through Biodiversity Enrichment” project. Officials said differing views among committee members on the scale, impact and methodology of removal led to repeated deferments, effectively stalling the initiative.

With a renewed push, the forest department has now been asked to submit a fresh proposal seeking reapproval, incorporating clearer safeguards and site-specific criteria. “The revised approach will focus on limited, need-based interventions rather than large-scale tree removal,” the official said.

One of the major projects affected is the proposed Sports University in Ghevra village, planned over 79 acres and pending for several years. A tree survey conducted by a consultant found that out of around 9,000 trees on the site, 3,212 would need to be felled and 88 transplanted, with a majority identified as kikar.

Vilayati kikar, native to South and Central America, has been present in Delhi’s forested landscapes for nearly a century and is considered among the most dominant invasive species in the region. Delhi, which spans 1,483 sq km, has a green cover of around 25%, more than 60% of which comprises kikar plantations, particularly across the Ridge.

Experts have flagged that the fast-growing tree forms a dense canopy that blocks sunlight, spreads aggressively and displaces native vegetation. Its root system absorbs rainwater rapidly and draws large quantities of groundwater, contributing to depletion of the local water table. The species is also known for its allelopathic properties, releasing chemicals that inhibit the growth of nearby plants and accelerate biodiversity loss.

Officials said the proposed SOP would include strict checks, approvals and monitoring mechanisms to prevent misuse, while enabling essential projects to move forward without diluting ecological safeguards.