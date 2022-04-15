Delhi govt says panel to consider revision of auto & taxi fares soon
The Delhi government on Friday announced the formation of a committee to consider autorickshaw and taxi fares revision, this ahead of a strike called by the unions seeking subsidy on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted, "Due to the rising fuel prices, auto/taxi unions have been demanding revision of fares. @ArvindKejriwal govt. understands their concerns. A committee shall soon be constituted by transport Dept for this purpose, which shall furnish its recommendations in a time-bound manner."
The Delhi government's assurance comes day after the members of auto, taxi and cab drivers' associations warned the authorities to go on strike from Monday if their demand for subsidy on gas prices was not met. The bus operators have also announced to join the strike.
On April 11, hundreds of autorickshaw, taxi and cab drivers under the aegis of the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh had staged a protest at the Delhi secretariat demanding gas subsidy.
"We are also hit by the impact of Covid in the past two years and now the shooting CNG prices. Our members will also join the strike on April 18 and the private buses will not ply on that day," Shyamlal Gola, general secretary of STA Operators Ekta Manch, told news agency PTI.
General Secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni said, “Price of CNG is soaring every single day and we are demanding the government to provide us a subsidy of ₹35 per kg.”
The auto and taxi association of Delhi had written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 6 demanding that they be provided with a subsidy of ₹35 per kg on CNG.
The Congress had also joined the protest, urging the chief minister to rise above party lines and help the drivers.
“You (Kejriwal) are the chief minister and you have the authority to provided subsidy (on CNG). You have earned ₹20,000 crore through VAT and now earning big profit through excise duty. Please save the city from an impending indefinite strike of auto and taxi driver,” Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar, who had joined the protest, was quoted by PTI as saying.
CNG price was hiked once again by ₹2.5 per kg in the national capital on Thursday. The price of CNG is currently ₹71.61 per kg in Delhi.
-
Ricky Kej shares images with PM Modi, asks him a valid question
Indian music composer, who recently won a Grammy, Ricky Kej's pictures of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday are going viral all over social media after the two-time Grammy winner posted side-by-side photos of him with the PM from seven years ago, asking him his anti-aging 'secret'. Kej took to his Twitter handle and posted two pictures featuring him and PM Modi along with the Grammy trophy.
-
CM Bommai: Eshwarappa's resignation is not a setback, truth will come out
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the resignation of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa, against whom police have booked a case for abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, cannot be considered a "setback" for the government. He said the truth will come out from the investigation and asked the opposition Congress, which is demanding Eshwarappa's arrest, not to become investigators, prosecutors and judges themselves.
-
AAP joins Cong in demand for Karnataka minister Eshwarappa's arrest
The Karnataka unit of the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday demanded the immediate arrest and investigation of state Minister K S Eshwarappa in connection with the death of contractor Santosh Patil. Karnataka Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivkumar and others held protests inside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, demanding that the state minister K S Eshwarappa's arrest be immediate.
-
After one week, Bengaluru doctor's pets rescued from a sealed house
Straight out of a 'faith in humanity restored' Tumblr post, police have rescued pets of, Bengaluru resident, Dr Priyadarshini, whose house was sealed by a bank after she failed to repay her home loan funds. The pets included two Persian cats, two tortoises and a large aquarium, which were reportedly trapped in the shut house without food and water since Friday last week.
-
‘Bomb threat emails to schools an act of cyber terror': Karnataka Police
In a new development regarding the fake bomb threat emails sent to over 10 private schools in Bengaluru on April 8, the Karnataka police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act 66 (F), saying that it acts as cyber terrorism against the miscreant(s), news agency IANS reported. Police are reportedly treating the case seriously as it created panic and hysteria among the school administrations, students, parents and general citizenry.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics