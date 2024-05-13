Delhi govt schools improve record with 96.9 Class 12 pass percentage

Delhi government schools recorded a 96.99 pass percentage in the Class 12 CBSE examinations, faring much better than the national average of 87.98%, according to the results released on Monday. In terms of Class 10 results, Delhi government schools clocked a pass percentage of 94.2, marking an improvement of 8.36 percentage points over the previous year and better than the national average of 86.7%. This year, 151,429 students from government schools took the Class 12 board exams in Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Delhi chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the students, as well as staff of the education department, for the performance.

He posted on X: “Delhi government schools have got a fantastic result of 96.99%, in the Class 12 CBSE exam. Not only does this surpass our own performance of last year, but it surpasses the CBSE national average as well…Congratulations to all students, teachers, parents and the entire education department for this spectacular performance...”

This year, 151,429 students from government schools took the Class 12 board exams in Delhi. Of them, 146,885 students cleared the exam. The pass percentage of 96.99% is 5.4 percentage points higher than last year’s 91.59%. This is also higher than the pass percentage of 94.18% recorded by private schools in the Capital.

This year, 307 schools of Delhi Government have achieved 100% result in the Class 12 board exams, which is more than two-and-a-half times higher than last year’s figure of 118 schools, Delhi government officials said. This year, 863 schools have achieved more than 90% result, higher than last year’s figure of 647 schools, officials said.

Education minister Atishi also praised the efforts of the students, teachers and parents for the results.

“Delhi’s education model continues to show the way forward to the entire nation…So proud of our students, teachers, and parents, who’ve worked relentlessly to achieve this phenomenal result, congratulations to all,” she posted on X.

“The Kejriwal government is constantly making efforts to maintain this trust of the parents and under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, we are providing quality education to every child studying in our schools,” she said.

With respect to the Class 10 results, government schools’ 94.2 pass percentage is 8.36 percentage points better than last year’s 85.84%. However, it was less than the pass percentage of 95.68 recorded by private schools of the Capital.

This year, 164,996 government school students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exam, of whom 155,442 students passed and 9,449 students got compartment. Results will improve after the compartment exam, officials said.

This year, 327 schools secured 100% result in the Class 10 board exams, better than last year’s figure of 124. Also, 843 government schools recorded a result better than 90%, up from 528 in 2023.

Atishi told students who could not clear the main exam not to be disappointed and exhorted them to work hard to improve their result.

Delhi BJP president Shri Virendra Sachdeva rubbished the AAP’s claims of better performance. “The AAP-led Delhi government schools fail underperforming students in Class 11, which results in a higher pass percentage in Class 12.”