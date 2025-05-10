Delhi govt seeks nod to probe Jain, Bharadwaj for graft

The Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has sought the Centre’s approval to initiate an inquiry under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain, both former health ministers in the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet. Saurabh Bharadwaj. (ANI)

The request stems from a complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijender Gupta in August 2024, alleging “large-scale corruption” in the health department involving 24 hospital projects worth over ₹5,500 crore, officials aware of the matter said.

The complaint accuses the ministers of sanctioning 11 greenfield and 13 brownfield hospital projects in 2018-19, which have since faced delays and massive cost overruns.

Joint commissioner of police Madhur Verma, who heads the ACB, said a preliminary review points to possible fund siphoning, inflated project budgets, and deliberate rejection of cost-effective options. “Among the projects under scrutiny are seven ICU hospitals with 6,800 beds, approved for ₹1,125 crore. These were to be completed within six months starting September 2021 but remain only 50% complete after three years, despite ₹800 crore already spent. No new funds have been allocated in the current budget, stalling the initiative,” he said.

The ACB also flagged the Lok Nayak Hospital project, where costs jumped from ₹465 crore to ₹1,125 crore in four years. Similar irregularities were found in the Polyclinic Project—only 52 of 94 proposed clinics were built, while costs rose from ₹168 crore to ₹220 crore.

“Most of these polyclinics lie unused, suggesting the project may have served as a front for embezzling public funds. The decade-long delay in the Health Information Management System (HIMS) project also raises red flags. Since 2016, it has been deliberately stalled, and cost-effective options like NIC’s free e-Hospital system were repeatedly rejected. These actions point to a consistent pattern of inflating costs, delaying work, misallocating funds, and creating idle assets—amounting to gross misconduct and corruption,” Verma said.

A senior vigilance directorate official said the matter has been sent to the Centre, which has forwarded it to the President for a decision, as it involves former ministers. “If approved, the move could trigger a high-profile inquiry into Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure push,” the official said.

“This is part of due process,” Verma added. “Once the necessary clearances are received, the inquiry will formally begin.”

The AAP, meanwhile, dismissed the allegations as politically motivated. “BJP, the LG, and agencies like ACB have lost all credibility. These are desperate attempts to divert attention from their own failures,” the party said in a statement Friday.

The AAP defended the hospital projects, saying they were launched in response to dire Covid-19 projections that anticipated 5.5 lakh infections and a need for 80,000 hospital beds. “The government acted fast, and with the pandemic subsiding, priorities were adjusted accordingly.”

The party also blamed the current BJP-led administration for cost escalations and stalled work. “Even the present government has failed to provide adequate funds for completion. Why aren’t senior bureaucrats like the then PWD secretary being scrutinised? If there was corruption, why is he not under the scanner?”

The LG’s office declined HT’s requests for comment on the matter.