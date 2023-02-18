Delhi govt tells its departments to make list of overage vehicles

New Delhi: The Delhi government has kicked off the process to scrap its end-of-life vehicles, with all the departments asked to prepare a list of such vehicles owned by them and share it with the transport department, state transport commissioner Ashish Kundra said.

Kundra said that the transport department is running a drive to push overage vehicles off the roads in Delhi, where driving petrol-run vehicles that are older than 15 years and diesel ones older than 10 years is illegal, according to orders by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court.

“Many government vehicles have also hit ‘end of life’ period and need to be scrapped according to the vehicle scrapping policy which is designed to drive green economy. I have written to all the heads of the department to furnish details of the overage vehicles attached to their units. The identified vehicles will be scrapped as per rules,” said Kundra.

The departments have also been asked to appoint their nodal officers for facilitating the process.

Earlier this month, chief secretary Naresh Kumar had directed all the departments to take measures to scrap overage vehicles, and asked the transport department to take necessary action.

HT reported last week that around 5 million vehicles automatically deregistered in Delhi between January and October 2022 are on the radar of the state transport department. The transport department has formed around 80 teams for check if these vehicles were still plying in the city.

Deregistration immobilises vehicles from a legal standpoint, and ensures that they cannot be lawfully used.

Any registered diesel vehicle more than 10 years old, and petrol and CNG vehicles over 15 years old, cannot operate in the national capital region (NCR), according to various orders issued by the National Green Tribunal (2015) and the Supreme Court (2018).

