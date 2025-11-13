Delhi govt to build sports grounds, auditoriums in schools to nurture young talent

To promote a sports culture among schoolchildren, chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that government schools will soon be equipped with state-of-the-art sports grounds and multi-purpose auditoriums. According to officials, the collaboration is intended to bridge the gap between academic education and athletic development by ensuring that children receive professional, discipline-based coaching within their school environment. (Representational image)

She said the initiative aims to provide structured sports training from an early age and transform schools into “nurseries of sporting talent” capable of producing future Olympians. Chairing a high-level meeting with officials of the education department at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta directed that a detailed blueprint be prepared for the plan.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, play, and excel in sports. Our goal is to create a strong ecosystem where students receive professional coaching and the confidence to represent Delhi and India at the highest level,” she said.

As part of the initiative, the Delhi government will collaborate with reputed sports academies and training centres. Memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed for disciplines including cricket, football, boxing, taekwondo, swimming, and others. These academies will be granted access to government facilities and provided administrative support to run structured training programmes.

“Our focus is not just on infrastructure but on creating a holistic environment where athletes get world-class coaching, balanced nutrition, and a sense of pride in representing Delhi,” Gupta said.

According to officials, the collaboration is intended to bridge the gap between academic education and athletic development by ensuring that children receive professional, discipline-based coaching within their school environment. The government is also assessing the feasibility of building swimming pools in select schools to offer basic training in aquatic sports.

The CM said the education department currently manages 799 school buildings and campuses, and officials have been asked to identify suitable sites where sports infrastructure can be developed. Schools with larger open spaces will see the construction of modern sports grounds, while those with limited land will get multipurpose auditoriums or mini sports arenas. Rural schools, she said, will be prioritised to ensure equitable access to facilities. The CM said the government envisions turning Delhi’s schools into cradles of future Olympians.