Delhi govt to install route maps at bus queue shelters, starting with trans-Yamuna areas

The Delhi transport department will start installing signboards bearing route maps at bus queue shelters across the city, starting from the trans-Yamuna area, according to officials aware of the matter, in a bid to make bus travel commuter-friendly by providing details of stops. There are over 4,000 bus queue shelters in Delhi. (HT Archive)

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) had planned to install metro-style route maps, but it remained on paper for nearly two years. Officials said a new tender has been floated for phased execution, starting with east Delhi.

“The initial roll-out in the trans-Yamuna region was chosen due to high dependence on buses as the primary mode of transport in these areas. An initial pilot will be done along with installation across the city soon. Signage at shelters is a basic but critical requirement for passengers. The new boards will reduce confusion and make it easier for people to plan their journey,” transport minister Pankaj Singh said.

The department has invited bids for design, supply, installation and maintenance of the signboards. The selected agency will be tasked with creating standardised displays for each shelter, mentioning the routes of all buses halting there, along with their origin, destination points and stoppages. Each board will also carry essential commuter information, such as route numbers, frequency and interchange points.

The selected agency will also be responsible for regular upkeep, ensuring that information remains visible and updated. The boards will be made of durable weather-resistant material, suitable for Delhi’s climatic conditions, officials said.

According to government data, over 3.5 million commuters use DTC and cluster buses every day. However, the absence of route information at shelters has often left passengers dependent on conductors, drivers or other commuters for guidance.

Under the first phase of the project, ₹62 lakh has been earmarked for the project in the trans-Yamuna areas, with a timeline of six months. The department has also proposed periodic audits to ensure the accuracy of information.

In addition to signboards, the transport department is also exploring the integration of digital passenger information systems at select shelters in the near future.

The project is among several initiatives being taken by the Delhi government to modernise bus infrastructure. Recently, the department announced plans to upgrade bus queue shelters with better seating, lighting, and accessibility features. The minister said that bus queue shelters across the city are also being rationalised and upgraded.

In 2023, the DTC installed route maps at around 300 bus stops, developed in partnership with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The Delhi Government had set aside ₹27 crore for the installation of these boards at 2,000 bus stops, including three years of maintenance. However, the plan was not fully executed.