Delhi govt to launch drive to verify over 435K old age pension beneficiaries

The Delhi government is set to launch within a month a large-scale verification drive of beneficiaries under its old age pension scheme, in a bid to remove ineligible recipients and streamline the distribution of welfare benefits, senior officials aware of the matter said on Friday. The exercise will involve physical visits to beneficiaries’ residences, where officials will verify personal details, income status, supporting documents and residential addresses against official records. (Getty Images/representational image)

According to Delhi government data, more than 435,000 senior citizens are currently enrolled under the scheme. Beneficiaries aged between 60 and 69 years receive a monthly pension of ₹2,000, while those aged 70 and above are entitled to ₹2,500 per month.

Officials said the government has partnered with a public sector undertaking (PSU) to conduct the verification exercise, and that it is the first such comprehensive review since the scheme’s inception.

“The scheme has been functional for a long time, but such a detailed verification exercise has not been undertaken so far. The objective is to identify genuine beneficiaries and ensure that those who are eligible but waiting can access pension benefits,” a senior official said, seeking anonymity.

"There have been instances of individuals having passed away but the pension is still being transferred to their accounts. We want to ensure that benefits reach only those who truly deserve them," the official cited above said.

“There have been instances of individuals having passed away but the pension is still being transferred to their accounts. We want to ensure that benefits reach only those who truly deserve them,” the official cited above said.

The social welfare department invited 200 fresh applications under the scheme from each of the 70 assembly constituencies, and some of these are currently being processed, he said.

The verification drive is part of a broader effort by the Delhi government to review all welfare pension schemes in the city. The administration has repeatedly emphasised the need for transparency and accountability to prevent leakages and ensure that public funds are directed toward genuinely deserving citizens.