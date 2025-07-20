Delhi govt to modernise mandis across city: CM

Chief minister Rekha Gupta took note of the deteriorating conditions in Delhi’s fruit, vegetable, and flower markets and directed officials to undertake an urgent clean-up and modernisation drive across the city’s mandis. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (ANI)

Gupta chaired a meeting on Friday where she called for immediate action to improve sanitation, waste management, drainage, road infrastructure, market safety, and drinking water supply in key trading hubs such as Azadpur Mandi.

“There will be no shortage of funds for improving our mandis. The Delhi government is fully committed to transforming these spaces into modern, well-equipped markets that serve farmers, traders, and the public with dignity. Land and other necessary resources would be made available to execute the plan,” she said.

The meeting was attended by development minister Kapil Mishra as mandis come under the jurisdiction of the development department, and senior officials from the Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and other civic agencies. Gupta also cited her recent visit to Azadpur Mandi where she spotted piles of uncollected garbage, stray animals, broken roads, and heard complaints from traders and shoppers.

Delhi has seven key major agricultural wholesale markets (called mandis) which are managed by the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board. These large markets facilitate bulk trading of fruits, vegetables, grains, fish, poultry, and flowers, serving retailers, hotels, restaurants, and small vendors across Delhi-NCR and beyond. Most of these markets have poor civic infrastructure and poor upkeep due to years of negligence towards their issues.

The meeting discusses several measures such as setting up waste-processing facilities near major markets, fast-tracking sewer system repairs to prevent waterlogging during monsoons, and deploying CCTV cameras to improve market security. Officials were also asked to collaborate with MCD to curb the stray animal menace and ensure efficient garbage disposal.

Gupta instructed departments to study best practices from modern market systems in other states and explore their implementation in Delhi. An official said surprise inspections of markets have also been planned to monitor on-ground progress.

“This is not just about infrastructure. Our mandis are the heartbeat of Delhi’s economy and a lifeline for farmers from neighbouring states. Their transformation is a priority, and financial limitations will not be allowed to hinder progress,” she said.