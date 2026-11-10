Delhi govt to set up medical college at Guru Gobind Singh hosp

New Delhi: The Delhi government will set up a medical college at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital (GGSGH) in Raghubir Nagar, with 150 MBBS seats and 40 postgraduate seats, said Pankaj Kumar, health minister, in a statement on Monday. The college will be built on about 13 acres within the existing hospital campus, officials said (Photo for representation)

The college will be part of a 1,322-bed healthcare complex intended to expand medical education and specialist treatment in West Delhi, said officials.

The college will be built on about 13 acres within the existing hospital campus, in line with National Medical Commission guidelines. The complex will also include a 472-bed dedicated Maternal and Child Hospital and an 850-bed general hospital, both being developed in Raghubir Nagar, the minister added.

A government official said,“The infrastructure will strengthen access to specialised medical services, emergency treatment and critical care for residents of the region.”

Kumar said, “The Delhi government is committed to building a robust healthcare ecosystem that combines quality medical education with accessible and advanced treatment facilities. The establishment of this medical college, alongside the expansion of the associated hospitals, reflects our seriousness towards meeting people’s healthcare needs and creating long-term capacity for the future.”