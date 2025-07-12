Delhi govt working to develop tourism sector in city: CM

No foreign tourist must leave India without visiting Delhi, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday, adding that the Delhi government is planning to develop the capital’s tourism sector with this vision in mind. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (PTI)

Gupta said Delhi possesses all the elements that can attract tourists from across the globe such as history, culture, art, music, cuisine, or heritage and only a “powerful platform and impactful global presentation” are required to bring Delhi’s richness to the world stage.

“Delhi is not just the capital of India but also the soul of the nation. It is a city that embodies rich culture, diverse heritage, and glorious history. Delhi today represents a remarkable confluence of modernity and tradition. Iconic destinations such as Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, the Prime Ministers’ Museum, and the National War Memorial, have helped establish Delhi as a global cultural and historical tourism centre. The Prime Minister has consistently prioritised the development of tourism in the country, and the Delhi government, too, is committed to taking the capital to new heights through coordinated efforts across sectors,” Gupta said. She was speaking at an event organised by the tourism department.

The event was attended by representatives of leading investor companies, policymakers, tourism experts, and entrepreneurs. During the discussions, the department gathered suggestions and insights which will be used to develop a roadmap to develop Delhi as a global tourism destination. The tourism department did not share the details of the suggestions it received.

In the 2025-26 budget, the Delhi government earmarked ₹117 crore for tourism development, a 77% increase from the previous year’s ₹66 crore.

“The Delhi government is working round-the-clock to enhance the city’s image through cleanliness, beautification, and overall development, so that tourists from around the world can come and experience the culture and history of India…our dream is that whenever a foreign tourist visits India, they should not leave without experiencing Delhi,” Gupta said.

Tourism minister Kapil Mishra said the department is gathering insights and suggestions from experienced participants from across the country and abroad to prepare a strong and practical roadmap that will help develop Delhi as a global tourism destination. “Through this summit, we have gained clarity and direction on eight to 10 key decisions that will benefit the people in the near future and open new opportunities for investors. Delhi, with its fusion of heritage, culture, and modern infrastructure, is emerging as a safe, profitable, and sustainable destination for investment. I invite all investors to be a part of this transformation,” said Mishra.