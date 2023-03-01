Delhi, Gurugram gear up to play host to G20 delegates

Delegates of G20 countries will meet in the national capital on March 1 and 2 and in Gurugram from March 1-4 to deliberate on pressing global challenges, officials familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Mandi House on Tuesday. Parks and public spaces across the Capital have been spruced up with plants, flowers and sculptures ahead of the G20 Summit while many parts of the city are getting a facelift. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

US secretary of state Antony Blinken, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, France’s Catherine Colonna, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, Germany’s Annalena Baerbock and British foreign secretary James Cleverly are among those attending the meeting in Delhi. People familiar with the matter said external affairs minister S Jaishankar is likely to hold a series of bilateral talks on Wednesday, including with his counterparts from Russia and China.

While the visiting dignitaries will be welcomed at a gala reception on March 1, crucial deliberations on various challenges will be held on March 2 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC) at Raisina Hill, people familiar with the agenda said. The G20 foreign ministers’ meeting is expected to deliberate on multilateralism, food and energy security and development cooperation, counter-terrorism, new and emerging threats, global skill mapping and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Meanwhile around 100 foreign delegates from 39 counties participating in the G20 meeting of the Anti-Corruption Working Group in Gurugram from March 1-4 arrived in the city on Tuesday and were welcomed by officials of the arts and culture department with Haryanavi folk dance at the airport and hotel.

“Around 100 representatives will be part of a detailed discussions on strengthening the international anti-corruption mechanism between Wednesday and Friday,” Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said, adding special security arrangements were made across the city and near marketplaces to ensure safe and smooth passage for the guests.

Police said that 1,500 police personnel will be deployed at key stretches to ensure security and smooth vehicular movement.

Officials said a special Haryanvi menu was designed for the guests and they will be served sweets from various parts of Haryana such as jalebi from Gohana in Sonepat, imarti from Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh, peda from Hansi, gajak/rewri from Rohtak and millet products such as bajra rotis, khichri prepared by local help groups.

Yadav said at least 70 officials have been deputed for various duties across the city.

According to officials familiar with the agenda, on March 4, the delegates will be taken for an excursion to Sultanpur National Park for birdwatching (delegates can also plant trees there), then to Pratapgarh Farms in Jhajjar to experience Haryana’s culture and lifestyle. The delegates can also visit Museo Camera, Aravalli Biodiversity Park, CyberHub, Transport Museum in Tauru, and Pratapgarh Farms on Thursday and Friday between 6pm and 8pm, if they wish to.

“We have also ensured that DHBVN provides uninterrupted power supply. Backup arrangements have been made at Museo Camera, Sultanpur National Park, Pratapgarh Farms and other sites,” an official said, asking not to be named.