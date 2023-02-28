G20 Summit: Traffic jams reported in south and central Delhi

Traffic jams were reported from multiple locations across the national Capital on Tuesday morning with some delays caused by snarls extending to over 20 minutes. The morning office hours and broken down vehicles compounded the traffic jam problem. (HT File Photo)

The traffic jams were reported in wake of the visit of delegates from G20 countries in Delhi from Wednesday onwards for various summit-related meetings.

Commuters complained of traffic jams on the Bhairon Marg, Modi Mill Flyover, Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan, Palam Flyover, Delhi Cantonment, near Qutub Minar metro station, and the Dwarka Road from Gurugram to Aerocity.

Commuters complained of unmanned police barricades hindering the smooth movement of traffic near India Habitat Centre in Lodhi Road.

A traffic police officer said while digging works in view of the G20 Summit was one of the reasons for jams in south and central Delhi, the morning office hours and broken down vehicles also contributed to snarls at some locations.

The Delhi traffic police had on Monday said they have not planned any diversions and route closures for the three days delegates from G20 countries will be in the national Capital from Wednesday.

The delegates will arrive at the Indira Gandhi International airport on Wednesday and head for their hotels in Chanakyapuri and Lutyens’ Delhi, or their respective high commissions, a senior traffic police officer said, who did not wish to be named.

The guests are expected to stay at their hotels on Wednesday and travel to the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre on Thursday for morning and afternoon sessions.

“The Rashtrapati Bhawan has parking of its own, so there will be no disturbances to the public outside,” said the traffic police officer.

In the evening, the guests will move to Taj Palace for Raisina Dialogue and a subsequent dinner which is also expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“On Friday, the guests will return to the airport to head back to their respective countries,” said the officer.