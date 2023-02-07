Delhi traffic cops to bring in smart tech to manage traffic ahead of G20 summit

The Delhi Traffic Police has decided to launch a parking alert mechanism and rectify road markings and signages at 290 junctions ahead of the G-20 Summit, scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in the national Capital.

SS Yadav, the special commissioner of police (traffic), said the main objective of the traffic police will be to reduce traffic bottlenecks with the help of artificial intelligence tools.

“The thorough traffic surveillance will keep an eagle’s eye on even the minor traffic violations. All the damaged and out-of-order traffic lights and signals will soon be repaired. Besides, the traffic police had been mapping all possible routes likely to be used by the dignitaries during the G-20 summit,” he said.

Apart from the main G20 summit – which will host state heads of 29 countries and chiefs of 15 international organisations, Delhi will also witness seven additional events starting from the foreign ministers’ meet on March 1 and 2.

Yadav further said that besides mapping the VVIP movement, the traffic police have also mapped the vulnerable spots, including hotels, parks and other places for checking traffic congestion. “These spots will be under a round-the-clock security cover. The parking alert system will inform all the commuters about parking availability in the areas concerned, to reduce the undue traffic load. More pelican signals will also be installed at crossings for safer movement of both pedestrians and vehicular traffic,” he added.

A senior Delhi Police officer, who asked not to be named, said several issues such as road markings, signages and diversions at 290 road junctions, which will be implemented ahead of the G-20 summit, were discussed last week in a meeting with different agencies including DDA, MCD and CPWD.

“The road design between Pragati Maidan and Lodhi Road and traffic congestion in several areas such as Delhi Cantonment and Dhaula Kuan were also discussed in the multi-agency meeting. Taking a serious note of these traffic issues, the Delhi LG has categorically asked all the agencies to rectify the issues before July 1,” said the officer who asked not to be named.

“To reduce the vehicular movement during the summit, we have sought help from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh from where thousands of vehicles come to Delhi every day. If needed, we may also seal the borders linking Delhi with other states. Dedicated traffic advisories in this connection will be issued later,” he said.

The officer added that designated gates, lounges and help desks will be installed at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the summit. “We will also make dedicated parking for the vehicles of foreign dignitaries at the airport, hotels, hospitals and historical places in Delhi. These spots will also have car calling system and liaison officers. Adequate staff will be deployed at all entry and exit points of such facilities,” he said.

