Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka’s sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Justice Najmi Waziri allowed the plea by DDA seeking permission for transplantation of 637 trees and felling of 56 others and asked the Deputy Conservator of Forests to supervise the felling or transplantation of trees by DDA for its project.
The counsel for DDA said that their “writ petition has been allowed” and the court has “set aside the DCF’s June 29 order whereby the DDA’s permission for felling/ transplantation of trees had been kept in abeyance”.
DDA, represented through standing counsel Prabhsahay Kaur, said the project, costing ₹88.56 crores, required permission from the Deputy Conservator of Forests (West Forest Division) of the Delhi government for the transplantation of 637 trees and felling of 56 others.
While the permission was earlier granted, it has now been arbitrarily put in abeyance through a June 29 letter of DCF, thereby stalling the progress of the public project indefinitely, DDA said, adding that as per the correspondence, the permission will only be granted after further orders of the high court in a contempt case in which permission for felling of trees has been restricted on April 28.
The DDA’s petition said an application was made to the DCF on November 2, 2020, seeking permission for the felling of trees/ translocation and on May 17, 2022, the permission was granted for transplanting 637 trees and felling 56 trees, while mandating compensatory plantation of 6930 trees to be carried out by DDA.
It said that the petitioner made all arrangements for the transplantation and arranged for 6930 saplings of the specific varieties of trees and also deposited ₹3.95 crore, as directed by the DCF.
“While the petitioner (DDA) was eagerly anticipating issuance of formal final permission letter, the petitioner was shocked and surprised to receive a letter dated June 29, 2022, wherein the respondent (DCF) stated that while transplantation of trees approval had been granted in principle to the petitioner, and confirmed the receipt of the security deposit, however, the said permission has been placed in abeyance and will only be granted after further orders of this court in the matter whereby (as per the respondent’s version) vide order dated April 28, 2022, permission for felling of trees has been restricted,” the plea said.
On May 19, the court stayed any further felling of trees in Delhi, saying there is no other way to mitigate the ecological and environmental degradation in the city.
-
Medical fraternity calls for removal of Punjab health minister
A day after Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra forced Baba Farid University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on a dirty patient bed during an inspection, several associations of doctors, including the state unit of the Indian Medical Association, expressed anguish over the incident and urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene. Condemning the behaviour of the minister, the Indian Orthopaedic Association strongly condemns the behaviour of the health minister.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Kagool opens centre in Baner UK-based data analytics and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool opened its Pune centre at MAgile building at Baner. The Pune centre will start functioning from August 1 this year. Edelweiss Pune division reports strong growth Edelweiss Private Wealth announced that its Pune division (Maharashtra and Goa, ex Mumbai) reported a jump of 105 per cent in its client assets as compared to its clients in the rest of India.
-
HC seeks status report on institutions for persons with disability in Bihar
The Patna high court has directed Bihar's principal secretary, department of education, and the state commissioner for persons with disabilities to file their separate but personal affidavits after ascertaining the exact status with regard to the establishment and functioning of all the institutions within the state falling with the ambit and scope of the Rights of Persons Disability Act, 2016. The Act prescribes the rights and entitlements of a child with disabilities.
-
Punjab govt notifies appointment of Vinod Ghai as advocate general
The Punjab government on Saturday notified criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai's appointment as the state's new advocate general. Also read: Felt humiliated, have talked to Punjab CM: Dr Raj Bahadur after quitting as BFUHS V-C The government had announced his appointment on July 26, soon after incumbent AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu shared his resignation letter dated July 19 on social media. The appointment should not be made. He was appointed senior advocate in 2012.
-
2-member state govt completes a month
The Shinde-Fadnavis government completes one month in office today. A decision on expanding the cabinet is expected after August 1, when the Supreme Court hears a bunch of petitions related to the split in Shiv Sena. Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister on June 30 after Shinde formed a coalition government with the BJP by revolting against former CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics