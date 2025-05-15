Delhi HC allows suspended JNU students to appear for exams

New Delhi Granting temporary reprieve to the students, a bench of justice Vikas Mahajan, in an order on Tuesday, directed that the interim order will be in effect till the next hearing on May 28. (Representative photo/HT Archive)

The Delhi high court allowed nine UG and PG students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to appear for their examinations, granting them interim relief against a university order rusticating them for two semesters over their alleged involvement in student clashes, sexual harassment and violence during a freshers’ party in October 2024.

Granting temporary reprieve to the students, a bench of justice Vikas Mahajan, in an order on Tuesday, directed that the interim order will be in effect till the next hearing on May 28. The exams are being held from May 14 to May 24.

Students— approached the high court against a May 5 order passed by JNU, which barred them from the campus and slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on them.

On October 25, 2024, the university barred them from the campus for a year, but four days later, the high court granted them interim relief, directing JNU against forcing the students out from their hostel. After the order was then stayed on November 13, 2024, the university issued a show-cause notice to the students this April, seeking their explanation against initiating disciplinary action against them. On May 5, they were rusticated for two semesters, along with a fine.

The bench of justice Vikas Mahajan said, “Having regards to the submission of the counsel for the petitioners, more particularly to the fact that there is violation of principles of natural justice, the respondent University is directed to allow the petitioners to take their examination, till the next date of hearing and no coercive action shall be taken against them to vacate their hostels.”

The court issued notice to the varsity, represented by senior advocate Vasanth Rajasekaran, and posted the matter for hearing on May 28.

The students, in their petition argued by advocate Kumar Piyush Pushkar, contended that although the varsity conducted an inquiry after passing the order, they were not given an opportunity to cross-examine the witnesses. The orders, according to them, were not sustainable as the same were passed in violation of the principles of natural justice and the same had the consequence of barring them from taking the exams commencing within few days.

The bench said, “Needless to state that the interim directions will not create any special equities in favour of the petitioners and above directions shall be subject to the outcome of the writ petition.”

JNU did not respond to requests for comment.