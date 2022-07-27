Delhi HC allows UN-affiliated NGO to meet gang rape victim
Cautioning them to not give the meeting a political or religious colour, the Delhi high court granted permission to a United Nations (UN)-affiliated NGO to meet a 21-year-old Sikh woman, who was allegedly gang-raped and paraded before a crowd, with a garland of footwear around her neck, in east Delhi’s Shahdara in January this year.
The NGO, United Sikhs, had moved the high court seeking permission to meet the victim, alleging that their representatives were not allowed to meet and interact with her; the whole area near her parental home was cordoned off by police, the NGO claimed.
It also alleged that the woman’s rights to hire and engage a lawyer of her choice and to be provided legal aid, assistance and guidance for prosecution of crime were denied.
Allowing the NGO representatives to meet with the woman, Justice Anoop Kumar Mehndiratta said, “However, it may be observed that any political colour shall not be given to the incident, nor any religious reflection added out of context, to avoid distortion of the criminal justice system.”
In an order of July 21, the judge also said “a meeting generally cannot be denied for providing necessary legal aid and assistance, if required by the victim, but caution remains that such meetings are not used inappropriately for creating any “law and order” situation or arousing the emotions of a particular community in an adverse manner thereby disturbing the public tranquillity or likely to cause breach of peace”.
The court also took note of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority’s (DSLA) report which showed that the victim had expressed satisfaction with the legal aid provided to her. The DSLA asserted that the counsel appointed for the woman was pursuing the matter diligently.
While disposing of the plea, the court noted that the petitioner NGO has raised important issues regarding rights of the victim with regard to legal aid, assistance and representation for proper investigation before the courts of law as per their choice as well as on the need to confer rights on organisations, such as the petitioner, to meaningfully intervene and assist victims of heinous crimes.
It asserted that the state is mandated to provide appropriate legal aid to victims whenever a victim is unable to engage a lawyer, or secure legal services on account of indigence or poverty or any other situation.
“The state as the custodian of power of the rule of law owes a duty to ensure that legal aid, if required by the victim, is duly provided for enforcement of her legal rights, since the state, in pursuing or conducting a criminal case, does not espouse any right of its own but vindicates the cause of society at large,” the judge said.
On January 28, the 21-year-old woman was abducted by at least 11 members of a family in her neighbourhood -- including women and minor boys -- locked in a room where she was gang-raped in front of the women, who later chopped her hair off, blackened her face, put a garland of footwear around her neck, and paraded her through the lanes near their house in east Delhi’s Shahdara.
The motive for the crime, police had said, was personal enmity -- the family held the woman responsible for the death by suicide of one of their kin, a 16-year-old boy whose advances were rebuffed by the woman.
The accused filmed the whole gamut of demeaning and criminal acts on their cellphones. For nearly an hour, barely 50 metres from the local police booth that was unmanned at that time, the woman was subjected to torture in full public view.
-
Expect moderate rain in Delhi today, says IMD
The intensity of rain in Delhi will increase from Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate showers across the national capital. Delhi's maximum temperature was 34.6C on Wednesday, which is around normal for this time of the season. Delhi's minimum temperature too is expected to drop in the next few days, touching 23C by the end of the month. It was 26.7C on Wednesday.
-
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
-
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics