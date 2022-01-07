Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi HC declines to postpone UPSC mains exam

The aspirants had sought postponement of the examination in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 and spread of the new Omicron variant.
The court said it was not inclined to interfere with the schedule of the exam while hearing a plea by 19 candidates appearing for the mains exams.
Published on Jan 07, 2022 06:35 AM IST
ByRicha Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi high court on Thursday declined to postpone the civil services mains examination, 2021, scheduled to start on Friday.

The court said it was not inclined to interfere with the schedule of the exam while hearing a plea by 19 candidates appearing for the mains exams.

The aspirants had sought postponement of the examination in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 and spread of the new Omicron variant.

“I am dismissing the petition. I am not interfering with the decision. I will pass the orders,” justice V Kameswar Rao said.

The case was mentioned urgently on Wednesday before a bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh.

The petition has been filed by candidates who have cleared their preliminary examination.

Advocate Naresh Kaushik, appearing for UPSC, told the court that all preparations have been made. “We have lost precious time. It will have a cascading effect. Impractical, hypothetical situations are being projected by the candidates. Tomorrow the exam is starting. All preparations are complete. Our supervisors have reached. These are 9000 candidates across various centers,” the counsel said.

