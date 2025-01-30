Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi HC denies custody parole to AAP leader Naresh Balyan

ByShruti Kakkar
Jan 30, 2025 06:08 AM IST

On Wednesday, however, the court said Balyan’s case was different from Hussain, since the AAP leader is not contesting the elections.

The Delhi high court on Wednesday refused to release Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Naresh Balyan on custody parole.

After hearing the Delhi Police representation, a bench of justice Vikas Mahajan rejected Balyan’s plea. (HT Photo)
After hearing the Delhi Police representation, a bench of justice Vikas Mahajan rejected Balyan’s plea. (HT Photo)

Balyan, arrested by the Delhi Police on December 4, 2024 under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), was seeking custody parole to aid his wife Pooja Balyan, who is contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly elections from the Vikaspuri constituency.

However, the Delhi Police represented by special public prosecutor Amit Prasad opposed the prayer, citing Balyan’s ability to influence witnesses. Prasad further submitted that the police are yet to conclude their probe against Balyan.

After hearing the Delhi Police representation, a bench of justice Vikas Mahajan rejected Balyan’s plea.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the high court had asked Prasad to seek instructions after Balyan’s counsel MS Khan urged the court to release his client on custody parole, citing a Supreme Court’s order granting similar relief to Tahir Hussain, who is contesting the Delhi elections from Mustafabad on an AIMIM ticket.

On Wednesday, however, the court said Balyan’s case was different from Hussain, since the AAP leader is not contesting the elections.

“Mr Khan, now they (Delhi Police) are opposing it. I will have to pass an order. Tahir Hussain case is altogether on a different footing. Had he (Balyan) been contesting elections, it would have been different,” justice Mahajan said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On