Delhi HC directs Meta to block fake Insta account of 15-year-old

The Delhi high court on Wednesday directed Meta Platforms, the owner of Instagram, to block fake accounts of a 15-year-old girl that were circulating her morphed photos and provide the minor’s family with basic subscriber information and IP details of those who created her fake accounts.

“The plaintiff (minor victim) has been able to make out a prima facie case for grant of injunction and an irreparable harm or loss will be caused to her in case no ex parte ad interim injunction is granted to her. Further, balance of convenience also lies in favour of the plaintiff, and against the defendants,” the court said, fixing July 4 as the next date of hearing.

In her plea, argued by advocate Simran Brar, the minor, a resident of Noida, asked the high court to restrain the unknown individuals from disseminating the objectionable material and block her fake accounts. Although the minor lived in Noida, she approached the Delhi high court since she learnt about the incidents in Delhi.

She alleged that she reached out to Delhi Police last October for action, but had to pursue other legal remedies due to lack of any action.

The circulation of her actual and morphed photos, the plea said, violated her right to privacy. The photos, the plea added, were also being used by the individuals with an intention to harass and blackmail her.