Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi HC notice to AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak on plea challenging his election win

Delhi HC notice to AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak on plea challenging his election win

delhi news
Published on Sep 14, 2022 11:26 PM IST

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued notice to Durgesh Pathak on a plea by an elector from the constituency — Ranjan Tewari — who sought that the election be declared null and void on account of the AAP leader allegedly indulging in “corrupt practices”

The high court also directed the Election Commission and Returning Officer to preserve Durgesh Pathak’s nomination papers and other related documents (HT Photo)
The high court also directed the Election Commission and Returning Officer to preserve Durgesh Pathak’s nomination papers and other related documents (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The Delhi high court has sought the stand of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak on a plea challenging his recent election as a lawmaker from the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency here in the June bye-polls on grounds of indulging in corrupt practices.

The high court also directed the Election Commission and Returning Officer to preserve his nomination papers and other related documents.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued notice to Pathak on a plea by an elector from the constituency — Ranjan Tewari — who sought that the election be declared null and void on account of the AAP leader allegedly indulging in “corrupt practices”.

The petitioner argued that the MLA omitted to disclose in his nomination papers the existence of an FIR against him for the alleged commission of offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, which is in violation of the Representation of People Act.

The court granted six weeks to the respondents to file their reply and said, “respondents Nos.1 (EC) and 2 (Returning Officer) are directed to preserve the nomination papers and other related documents relating to the bye-election in question, during the pendency of the present petition, without the requirement of preserving the EVMs, VVPATs or the paper audit trails.”

The matter will be heard next on November 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Upset over pending payment, man sets luxury car on fire in Noida

    Upset over pending payment, man sets luxury car on fire in Noida

    Upset at not being paid for the tile work Ranveer had done, a 40-year-old contractor allegedly set fire to the luxury car of a property builder in Noida on Monday. A video of the incident has since been widely shared on social media and the man was arrested on Wednesday, police said. Police said the incident took place in Sadarpur village and was captured by a nearby CCTV camera.

  • The FIR was registered against MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supporters for allegedly stopping the officials from conducting their duty. (HT Photo)

    Action against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan put on hold in Shaheen Bagh demolition case

    The Delhi high court has put on hold the trial court proceedings in a case against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and 11 others in connection to the demolition drive conducted by south Delhi Municipal Corporation in the Shaheen Bagh area in May this year. The FIR was registered against Khan and his supporters for allegedly stopping the officials from conducting their duty.

  • In an order dated September 12, justice Rekha Palli said that despite serving the petition in advance, no one has appeared for the MCD, and no explanation can be sought as to why paramedical staff cannot mark their attendance via any other mode. (HT Archive)

    Don’t withhold salaries paramedical staff unable to mark attendance via smartphone: Delhi HC to MCD

    The Delhi high court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to not withhold the salaries of its paramedical staff if they fail to mark their attendance on the MCD Smart App. The court issued notice to the Delhi government and MCD and asked them to ensure that the salaries are not stopped in the meantime. The matter will next be heard on October 28.

  • Eighteen people, who were on their way to Ajmer Sharif Dargah, were taken to the Tilhar police station on Sunday night after a complaint that they were offering namaz on the roadside. (Pic for representation)

    VHP activists make pilgrims apologise for offering roadside namaz in Shahjahanpur

    LUCKNOW Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists confronted a group of Muslim pilgrims from West Bengal on their way to Ajmer, making them apologise for offering namaz by the roadside in UP's Shahjahanpur and then sending them to the local police station. On Tuesday, a video clip, purportedly of the incident, showed some men holding their ears in a gesture of apology. The incident took place on Sunday, but the police issued their version on Wednesday.

  • Aaditya Thackeray called on the Shinde-Fadnavis government to clarify why the project had shifted from Maharashtra to Gujarat (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

    State loses another project with potential for 80k jobs: Aaditya Thackeray

    Mumbai Upping the ante on Vedanta-Foxconn shifting its proposed Rs 1.54 lakh display fabrication and semiconductor chips project from Maharashtra to Gujarat, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday alleged that another project -- the bulk drug park -- which had the potential to create an equally huge employment possibility, would be set up elsewhere, instead of Raigad, Maharashtra, where it was proposed earlier.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out