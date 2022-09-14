Delhi HC notice to AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak on plea challenging his election win
Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued notice to Durgesh Pathak on a plea by an elector from the constituency — Ranjan Tewari — who sought that the election be declared null and void on account of the AAP leader allegedly indulging in “corrupt practices”
The Delhi high court has sought the stand of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak on a plea challenging his recent election as a lawmaker from the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency here in the June bye-polls on grounds of indulging in corrupt practices.
The high court also directed the Election Commission and Returning Officer to preserve his nomination papers and other related documents.
Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued notice to Pathak on a plea by an elector from the constituency — Ranjan Tewari — who sought that the election be declared null and void on account of the AAP leader allegedly indulging in “corrupt practices”.
The petitioner argued that the MLA omitted to disclose in his nomination papers the existence of an FIR against him for the alleged commission of offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, which is in violation of the Representation of People Act.
The court granted six weeks to the respondents to file their reply and said, “respondents Nos.1 (EC) and 2 (Returning Officer) are directed to preserve the nomination papers and other related documents relating to the bye-election in question, during the pendency of the present petition, without the requirement of preserving the EVMs, VVPATs or the paper audit trails.”
The matter will be heard next on November 21.
-
Upset over pending payment, man sets luxury car on fire in Noida
Upset at not being paid for the tile work Ranveer had done, a 40-year-old contractor allegedly set fire to the luxury car of a property builder in Noida on Monday. A video of the incident has since been widely shared on social media and the man was arrested on Wednesday, police said. Police said the incident took place in Sadarpur village and was captured by a nearby CCTV camera.
-
Action against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan put on hold in Shaheen Bagh demolition case
The Delhi high court has put on hold the trial court proceedings in a case against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and 11 others in connection to the demolition drive conducted by south Delhi Municipal Corporation in the Shaheen Bagh area in May this year. The FIR was registered against Khan and his supporters for allegedly stopping the officials from conducting their duty.
-
Don’t withhold salaries paramedical staff unable to mark attendance via smartphone: Delhi HC to MCD
The Delhi high court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to not withhold the salaries of its paramedical staff if they fail to mark their attendance on the MCD Smart App. The court issued notice to the Delhi government and MCD and asked them to ensure that the salaries are not stopped in the meantime. The matter will next be heard on October 28.
-
VHP activists make pilgrims apologise for offering roadside namaz in Shahjahanpur
LUCKNOW Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists confronted a group of Muslim pilgrims from West Bengal on their way to Ajmer, making them apologise for offering namaz by the roadside in UP's Shahjahanpur and then sending them to the local police station. On Tuesday, a video clip, purportedly of the incident, showed some men holding their ears in a gesture of apology. The incident took place on Sunday, but the police issued their version on Wednesday.
-
State loses another project with potential for 80k jobs: Aaditya Thackeray
Mumbai Upping the ante on Vedanta-Foxconn shifting its proposed Rs 1.54 lakh display fabrication and semiconductor chips project from Maharashtra to Gujarat, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday alleged that another project -- the bulk drug park -- which had the potential to create an equally huge employment possibility, would be set up elsewhere, instead of Raigad, Maharashtra, where it was proposed earlier.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics