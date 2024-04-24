 Delhi HC orders accused to help traffic cops for month, quashes molestation case | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi HC orders accused to help traffic cops for month, quashes molestation case

ByShruti Kakkar
Apr 25, 2024 05:46 AM IST

Justice Navin Chawla, in an order on April 16, directed the man to report to the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) for the duty

The Delhi high court quashed a case against a man accused of violating the modesty of a woman, after the two parties came to an amicable resolution, on the condition that he would aid the Delhi traffic police at a designated traffic signal for a month.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the man, seeking dismissal of the FIR lodged against him under sections 354, 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), pertaining to outraging the modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, respectively. (HT Archive)
The court was hearing a petition filed by the man, seeking dismissal of the FIR lodged against him under sections 354, 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), pertaining to outraging the modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, respectively. (HT Archive)

The court nixed the FIR, deeming further legal proceedings unnecessary, “as they would only escalate tensions between the parties and burden the state financially”.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

For seeking quashing of an FIR, an accused can approach the high court under Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which empowers the high court to take a decision that prevents the abuse of process of court.

Justice Navin Chawla, in an order on April 16, directed the man to report to the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) for the duty. “At the end of the aforesaid period of 30 days, DCP (traffic) shall issue a certificate to the petitioner, which the petitioner shall thereafter file before this court within a period of two months from today,” justice Chawla said in his order.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the man, seeking dismissal of the FIR lodged against him under sections 354, 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), pertaining to outraging the modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, respectively.

In his plea, the man’s counsel advocate Nitesh Mehra emphasised that both parties voluntarily settled their dispute and signed a settlement agreement in March 2022. Additionally, the woman, who attended the proceedings virtually, confirmed that she had resolved the matter willingly and without coercion.

Accepting the plea, the court said in its order: “Keeping in view the fact that the respondent no 2 (complainant) does not wish to pursue her complaint any further, as also the settlement arrived at between the parties, I find that no useful purpose shall be served in continuing with the proceedings of the present FIR.”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On