Delhi HC orders demolition of Madrasi Camp JJ cluster for drain cleaning

The Delhi high court has ordered the demolition of a slum cluster encroaching upon public land near the old Barapullah bridge to facilitate the timely clearance of the Barapullah drain ahead of the impending monsoon season in the Capital.

In an order on Friday, the high court directed the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) to commence the demolition of the Madrasi Camp from June 1.

“Timely clearance of the Barapullah drain is imperative to prevent severe waterlogging in the adjoining areas. After having considered the entire matter comprehensively, and the general circumstances currently prevalent, this court is of the opinion that the demolition ought to be done in a systematic manner. The demolition of the Madrasi camp shall commence from June 1, 2025,” the court said in its order.

The demolition, which was to begin last September, was put on hold by the high court. In an order passed on September 10, 2024, the high court ordered status quo on a plea filed by the residents of the Madrasi Camp JJ cluster, granting temporary reprieve for residents. The decision to undertake the demolition was taken in compliance with the high court’s directions to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in a separate proceeding, to remove unauthorised constructions along the Yamuna river belt.

Disposing of the slum dwellers’ petition on Friday, a bench led by justice Prathiba M Singh issued a slew of directions to undertake the process in a systematic manner and for the smooth rehabilitation of residents.

It said, “The rehabilitation of the Madrasi Camp dwellers is also essential for the de-clogging of the Barahpullah drain. None of the dwellers can claim any rights beyond the right of rehabilitation, as the land is public land which is encroached upon.”

The bench, also comprising justice Manmeet PS Arora, in its order released on Saturday, directed the DDA, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and PWD to hold two camps from May 10 to May 12 for handing over possession letters of flats allotted in Narela and sanctioning loans for payment of ₹1.12 lakh, as per the Delhi Slum & JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015.

In its 13-page order, the court further directed eligible allottees to move their belongings from the Madrasi Camp between May 20 and May 31, and directed the DDA/DUSIB to ensure the availability of all amenities at the allotted flats in Narela by May 20.

To ensure a smooth transition and admission of the displaced children from JJ dweller families, the court asked the authorities to accommodate them in nearby schools in Narela before the new academic session commences.

In their petition, residents had sought a stay on the eviction until implementation of proper rehabilitation measures. In their petition, the residents underscored that they have been living in the area for around 40 years and were entitled to rehabilitation as they are protected under the 2015 policy.