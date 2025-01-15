Delhi HC rejects plea against Atishi for letting Sisodia’s family stay in bungalow

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Wednesday dismissed a petition that sought action against chief minister Atishi for letting former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s family use the official bungalow allotted to her after his arrest in the excise policy case on February 28, 2023. Delhi chief minister Atishi and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia during the Delhi Assembly session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec 4. (PTI)

A bench of acting chief justice Vibhu Bakhru and justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said the authorities were competent to act against her in case there was a violation of rules. The court was hearing a petition filed by Sanjeev Jain, who described himself as a social worker and RTI activist.

“We do not consider it apposite to pass such orders. In case the rules have been violated, the authorities concerned are fully entitled to take action,” the bench said.

The petition claimed that Sisodia and his family members stayed in the bungalow that was allotted to Atishi in March 2023 after Sisodia resigned from the Delhi Cabinet following his arrest in the excise policy case.

The petition added that this was a violation of the rules since the premises could only have been used by Atishi’s family and sought a direction for recovery of damages over alleged “misappropriation” in the case.

Sisodia was initially allotted the AB-17, Mathura Road bungalow in 2015 when he took charge as Delhi’s deputy chief minister. He surrendered the bungalow after being issued a vacation notice on March 14, 2023, following his resignation on February 28, 2023. The bungalow was then allotted to Atishi, who was then a minister in the Delhi Cabinet, in March 2023. However, Sisodia’s family continued to live there.

Sisodia and his family shifted out in October 2024, weeks after he was released from jail on orders of the Supreme Court in August that ended his long incarceration of 17 months.

Sisodia moved into 32, Rajendra Prasad Road near India Gate, a central government property allotted to another of the party’s Rajya Sabha MPs, Harbhajan Singh.