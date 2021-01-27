IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi HC seeks Google’s advice on removal of offensive posts
delhi news

Delhi HC seeks Google’s advice on removal of offensive posts

The court was hearing a plea by a law student from Bengaluru who alleged that her photographs were mischievously and illegally lifted from social media websites and uploaded on pornographic websites.
By Richa banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:02 AM IST
Google, through its counsel, had submitted that since no relief was claimed or made-out against it, it should not be made a party in the matter.(Reuters)

The Delhi High Court has sought the assistance of Google to examine the possibility of making any offensive content on the Internet as “unsearchable”. Noting that doing so can prove to be of the best methodologies to implement court orders, Justice Anup J Bhambhani sought the search engine’s response on the feasibility of the suggestion.

The court was hearing a plea by a law student from Bengaluru who alleged that her photographs were mischievously and illegally lifted from social media websites such as Facebook and Instagram and uploaded on pornographic websites, along with derogatory captions.

Google, through its counsel, had submitted that since no relief was claimed or made-out against it, it should not be made a party in the matter. At the same time, it expressed willingness to assist the court on the larger issues.

Google did not respond to queries from HT on the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP