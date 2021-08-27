Delhi HC tells civic body to pay its doctors

The Delhi high court on Thursday warned the North Delhi Municipal Corporation that it will order attaching and selling of the civic body’s assets if the civic bodies failed to disburse the salaries of its employees in six hospitals.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said the corporation is not showing any sense of urgency that the issue demands, and added that from now, it will not tolerate any delay in payment of salaries and pensions to the employees and retired staff.

The court noted that the issue of whether the hospitals of North MCD have to be handed over for management to the Centre or the Delhi government, as it is facing financial issues, has still not been considered by the civic body.

“From henceforth, whenever you will say you don’t have funds, we know what we have to do. From next time, we are going to attach your properties and will start with attaching your commissioner’s office,” the bench said.

North MCD counsel Divya Prakash Pande said the the proposal to hand over its hospitals to either the Centre or the Delhi government has been rejected by the councillors.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing Delhi government, said the second installment of grant-in-aid (GIA) and basic tax assignment (BTA) has been released to the three corporations.

