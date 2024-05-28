 Delhi high court denies bail to ex-PFI chairman E Abubacker | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Delhi high court denies bail to ex-PFI chairman E Abubacker

ByHT Correspondent
May 28, 2024 03:52 PM IST

Senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishna, who represented Abubacker, said that there was no material against her client to sustain the case

The Delhi high court on Tuesday denied bail to former Popular Front of India (PFI) chairman E Abubacker in a case registered against him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the case.

A bench of justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain pronounced the verdict. (Shutterstock)

A bench of justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain pronounced the verdict denying bail to Abubacker, who was arrested during the crackdown on the banned PFI last year.

Senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishna, who represented Abubacker, said there was no material against her client to sustain the case. She added her client is over 70 and a cancer survivor battling Parkinson’s disease.

NIA’s counsel had said there was enough material to show that camps were organised to train the PFI cadre to carry out illegal activities. He said there were several cases against Abubacker and that nobody would testify against him in case he is released. The NIA said he was being treated in jail for multiple ailments.

