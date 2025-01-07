Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi high court dismisses plea challenging CAT 2024 results

ByShruti Kakkar
Jan 07, 2025 03:58 PM IST

The plea was filed by one of the candidates who alleged that there was an unaccounted error in the answer key, which had affected his result

The Delhi high court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 for admission to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other business schools, saying that there was no reason to interfere with the same.

The Delhi high court.
The Delhi high court.

The plea was filed by one of the candidates ,Aditya Kumar Mallick, who had appeared in the exam, alleging that there was an unaccounted error in the answer key, which had affected his result. His plea went on to add that he had though raised objection to the provisional answer key which was released on December 3, the final answer key was released without any change and the results were declared by IIM Calcutta, that had organized the exam, hurriedly on December 19.

“The result was expected in the second week of January, 2025 and the haste in declaring the results in December speaks volume,” the plea added.

Mallick’s plea also stated that his objection was supported by distinguished experts and faculty members of various CAT coaching centres.

IIM Calcutta represented by senior advocate Arvind Nayyar had contended that the objections were already considered by the expert committee.

“... we find no reason to interfere with the results of CAT. The petition is accordingly dismissed,” justice Tara Vitasta Ganju said while pronouncing the verdict.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On