Delhi HC grants same-sex interfaith couple security

Jun 02, 2023 11:49 PM IST

Justice Bhatnagar directed the local SHO and a beat constable to provide their contacts to the couple and respond if a distress call was made

The Delhi high court on Friday granted police protection to two women in an interfaith relationship apprehending threats from the family of one of the women.

According to the petition, the partners are Hindu and Muslim and both are above 18 years of age.(AP representative image)
According to the petition, the partners are Hindu and Muslim and both are above 18 years of age. The couple moved the high court claiming that they are currently staying at a shelter home and the plea sought protection for the family of the Muslim woman.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar directed the local SHO and a beat constable to provide their contacts to the couple and respond immediately if a distress call was made.

The court added that if the couple rents a house in the jurisdiction of any other police station, the SHO must inform the police of that area and provide their address so that they can be granted protection.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Arundhati Katju claimed several instances of physical and mental violence against the couple and family of the Muslim partner, adding that there was an attempt to “force” their Hindu partner to “marry a man against her free will”.

police protection shelter home
