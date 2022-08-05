Delhi high court refuses to ban kite flying, says it’s ‘cultural and religious’
Terming kite flying “a cultural and religious activity”, the Delhi high court on Friday refused to ban the activity in the national capital and instead directed the Delhi government and the police to ensure strict compliance with the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order banning sale of Chinese synthetic “manjha” (strings coated with powdered glass) used for kite flying.
Disposing of a plea by lawyer Sanser Pal Singh seeking a complete ban on flying, sale, purchase, storage, and transportation of kites as many people and birds have been killed or injured due to accidents caused by glass coated strings, a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium noted that the NGT has already imposed a complete ban on Chinese synthetic “manjha”. It also asserted that even the city police have been issuing notifications and also taking action against violators.
The petitioner had told the court that he had met with an accident in 2006 when a kite string got entangled around his body and in an attempt to save his neck, he got his finger severed. According to the data collected by the petitioner, several persons and birds have lost their lives or got maimed by the glass coated kite strings.
On Thursday, the court asked the Delhi Police counsel to take instructions on the steps taken to implement the NGT’s order banning sale of Chinese synthetic ”manjha”.
In response, Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Sanjay Lao, who appeared for the police, informed the court said there is already a notification by the Delhi government that Chinese ‘manjha’ is banned in the national capital.
He said since the year 2017, a total of 255 persons have been booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Environment (Protection) Act for the violation, adding that the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) is going to issue a fresh order reiterating that the use of Chinese ‘manjha’ is banned in Delhi.
Additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Union government, submitted that the prayer for banning kite flying cannot be allowed as cultural and religious values are attached to the activity and it is only the use of Chinese ”manjha” that needs to be banned.
“This is a festival in India. It is also connected to religion. You need to be careful while making (such) a prayer,” Sharma said.
The court agreed with the contentions of the ASG and directed the Delhi government and the police to ensure strict compliance with the NGT order banning use and sale of Chinese ‘manjha’.
Ahead of I-Day, Delhi govt to distribute 2.5 million national flags in Capital
New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to every Indian to hold a Tricolour and sing the national anthem at 5pm on August 14 as part of the mega celebration of 75 years of India's independence. In a digital press conference, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will distribute 2.5 million national flags across the national capital.
Rain and waterlogging leave Gurugram battered; traffic snarls reported
According to the Gurugram traffic police, the vehicular movement on National Highway 48 (NH-48) remained slow for hours after three vehicles broke down at Narsinghpur, Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk due to waterlogging. At least 100 more police personnel were deployed in several areas such as Narsinghpur, Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Sikanderpur, Sheetla Mata Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Manesar, Signature Tower, and sectors 10 and 62 by the evening, following heavy traffic, said officials.
Gurugram likely to get 50 air-conditioned electric buses by January 2023
The city is likely to get 50 air-conditioned electric buses by January next year, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited authorities said on Friday. A proposal for procuring 550 electric AC buses was approved in a state cabinet sub-committee meeting chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on July 29. Of these 550 buses, 100 have been marked for GMCBL and the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority.
June 10 Prayagraj violence: Allahabad HC relief to AIKMS gen secy
The Allahabad high court has stayed any coercive action against All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha, general secretary, Dr Ashish Mittal, booked in a criminal case in connection with the protests that took place in Prayagraj on June 10, 2022 over now-suspended BJP spokespersons' remarks on Prophet Mohammed. A non-bailable warrant was issued against Mittal in June this year by the court of additional chief judicial magistrate, Allahabad, in a case related to Prayagraj violence.
Ludhiana | PAU students’ protest against unmemployment enters Day 10
The protest by Punjab Agricultural University Students Association against the state government, over vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments and its failure to provide employment to educated youth, entered the tenth consecutive day on Friday. On Thursday, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal had extended support to students of Punjab Agricultural University.
