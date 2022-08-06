Delhi HC questions mandate of ration card for financial aid under Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi
The Delhi high court on Friday pulled up the authorities and questioned them about the need for a ration card to provide treatment to a 31-year-old woman, who is suffering from a rare blood disease, but is unable to avail financial assistance for her treatment under the Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi (RAN) scheme for want of the document.
Seeking the response of the Union government on the plea by the below poverty level cancer patient to declare the necessity of ration card as illegal and unconstitutional, justice Yashwant Varma observed that without a ration card, the petitioner would not get the benefit under RAN, which would defeat the scheme itself.
The court noted that Delhi has already reached its limit with respect to the issuance of ration cards and asked, “What happens to someone without a ration card?” It also observed that the woman will get crushed between the state government and the Centre.
“If you want to find out their family details, proof of residence, there are many other documents also. Why would be it imperative for her to have a ration card especially when the issuing authority has not given her one? In the absence of a ration card, she will not get insurance coverage. It defeats the scheme itself,” the court remarked verbally.
Delhi government counsel said that its representation to the central government seeking an increase in the limit imposed on the ration cards to be issued has been rejected.
The judge asked the Centre to respond to the plea which had challenged clause 7 of the scheme that mandated a ration card or income proof for the release of aid.
RAN provides financial assistance to patients, living below poverty line and who are suffering from major life threatening diseases, to receive treatment at any super speciality hospital or other government hospitals. The financial assistance to such patients is released in the form of a ‘one-time grant’ which is released to the hospital concerned.
In her plea filed through advocate Ashok Aggarwal, the woman has said that her request to AIIMS for financial aid under the scheme was rejected on account of non-availability of a ration card.
The plea said that she needs blood and platelets from outside and since no medicine is working on her, the only way to save her life is through Immunomodulation which will cost around ₹15 lakh.
In the plea, the petitioner said the mandate under RAN to provide a ration card, besides an income certificate –when one of such document is sufficient to prove the financial status –is “arbitrary, discriminatory, unconstitutional, illegal, irrational, having no nexus with the object underlying therein, opposed to public policy and contrary to public interest”.
The plea added that on account of the Centre “not extending new ration cards beyond the limit of 72,77,995 persons”, the petitioner’s family could not be issued a new ration card for no fault of their own.
The matter would be heard next on August 31
-
New cap set: Maximum four passengers can ride a shared auto from next week
Gurugram traffic police have imposed a cap on the number of passengers allowed in shared autorickshaws. Beginning August 12, a maximum of four passengers will be allowed to travel at one time in shared autos, officials informed. Traffic police on Friday asked auto unions and drivers to remove additional passenger seats next to and behind the driver.
-
That million-dollar smile can be yours, courtesy KGMU
The million-dollar smile of Bollywood stars that charms one and all will soon be available to people in Lucknow. The King George's Medical University's conservative dentistry department is planning to introduce a smile-correction facility with cosmetic and aesthetic procedures at affordable cost. Such procedures cost over Rs 10,000 per tooth and are available in select cities in the country.
-
Over 2 months after woman alleged she was molested on Delhi Metro, 2 held
Over two months after a 25-year-old journalist took to social media alleging molestation and abuse by two men aboard a Delhi Metro train, police said they have arrested both the men. On May 3, the woman had tweeted that a man touched her inappropriately while boarding the Metro, and when she confronted him, he abused her. The woman alleged that the man's friend then joined him in abusing her.
-
Consumer panel directs Wave Group to refund homebuyers
The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has asked the Wave Group's Wave Mega City Centre to refund the investment made by at least 34 homebuyers, who had bought flats in Amore housing project in Noida's Sector 32, which the developer failed to deliver even after seven years from the proposed date of hand over of the dwelling units.
-
Parents in jail, HC tells Delhi Police to get girl admitted to school
New Delhi: Education is the first step towards tackling social evils, especially poverty, inequality and discrimination, the Delhi high court has said while directing the city police to get an eight-year-old girl admitted to school since her parents were lodged in jail in a murder case since July 2021. The trial court had dismissed the interim bail plea opening that it cannot be termed as a compelling circumstance or intolerable grief.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics