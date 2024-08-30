Delhi high court refuses to delay MCD ward panel polls

The Delhi high court on Friday refused to consider a plea seeking the rescheduling of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) ward committee elections, scheduled for September 4, saying that it cannot interfere to direct the MCD commissioner to prescribe the schedule in a particular way. The last date to file nomination in elections to the long-pending ward committee, which were announced on August 28, was August 30. (HT Archive)

“The election schedule is declared by the MCD commissioner. The court cannot come in between and direct the commissioner to prescribe the schedule in a particular way. I am not inclined,” a bench of justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said to the counsels, who represented the petitioners – two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors Prem Chauhan and Tilotma Chaudhary.

In the plea, the two AAP councillors had sought rescheduling on the grounds that “sufficient time was not given” to file nominations for the polls to elect the chairman and deputy chairman of 12 zonal ward committees and a member from each of these panels for the MCD standing committee.

The last date to file nomination in elections to the long-pending ward committee, which were announced on August 28, is August 30. The polls are essential for the formation of the standing committee – the MCD’s highest decision-making body.

While Chauhan had sought to reschedule on the ground that he was unwell and indisposed, Chaudhary had sought relief saying that she is currently out of Delhi and has been left with no time to make arrangements for the election and file paperwork.

During the hearing, senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing Chauhan, argued that his client was not seeking postponement for a long time but only for two or three days. He pointed out that the nominations started on Friday and were to end in the evening itself.

Considering the contention, justice Kaurav expressed his intention to not grant relief. The judge added that instead of approaching the court, Chauhan should have gone to the corporation to take the nomination form and should have communicated to them that he was unwell. “If you are sincere and want to participate, you should have gone to the corporation. You should have ensured their (Chauhan) presence there instead of coming to the court. Your request is very unusual,” justice Kaurav said to Mehra.

With the writing on the wall, the two councillors sought permission to withdraw the petition, which was allowed by the court. “Yes, yes… 100% I am not inclined. No doubt about it,” the judge said.