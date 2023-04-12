Delhi HC seeks replies on petition to allow namaz at Qutub mosque

The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought responses from the Centre and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on a plea by the Delhi Waqf Board seeking to expedite the hearing of its pending petition against the prohibition on offering prayers at the Mughal mosque in the Mehrauli area. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued notice on the plea filed by the Waqf board to bring forward the hearing from August 21, after the Supreme Court requested the high court to decide the matter at the earliest. The matter has been listed for April 27. The Delhi high court listed the matter for hearing on April 27. (HT Archive)

Under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, no prayers can be offered at an ASI-protected monument.

The mosque is situated at the entrance of the Qutub Complex, an area enclosed and protected by the government.

Advocate Sufian Siddiqui, appearing for the board, told the court that the matter has been pending a while and there is urgency due to Ramzan, following which devotees are waiting to offer prayers on Eid. The board, in its plea, said that ASI stopped the offering of namaz in the Mughal mosque on May 13, 2022, in an “unlawful, arbitrary and precipitous manner”, without notice. In its reply, the ASI said the mosque comes within the boundary of Qutub Minar and is thus protected.