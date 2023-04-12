Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi HC seeks replies on petition to allow namaz at Qutub mosque

Delhi HC seeks replies on petition to allow namaz at Qutub mosque

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 12, 2023 12:12 AM IST

Under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, no prayers can be offered at an ASI-protected monument. The mosque is situated at the entrance of the Qutub Complex, an area enclosed and protected by the government.

The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought responses from the Centre and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on a plea by the Delhi Waqf Board seeking to expedite the hearing of its pending petition against the prohibition on offering prayers at the Mughal mosque in the Mehrauli area. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued notice on the plea filed by the Waqf board to bring forward the hearing from August 21, after the Supreme Court requested the high court to decide the matter at the earliest. The matter has been listed for April 27.

The Delhi high court listed the matter for hearing on April 27. (HT Archive)
The Delhi high court listed the matter for hearing on April 27. (HT Archive)

Under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, no prayers can be offered at an ASI-protected monument.

The mosque is situated at the entrance of the Qutub Complex, an area enclosed and protected by the government.

Advocate Sufian Siddiqui, appearing for the board, told the court that the matter has been pending a while and there is urgency due to Ramzan, following which devotees are waiting to offer prayers on Eid. The board, in its plea, said that ASI stopped the offering of namaz in the Mughal mosque on May 13, 2022, in an “unlawful, arbitrary and precipitous manner”, without notice. In its reply, the ASI said the mosque comes within the boundary of Qutub Minar and is thus protected.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
archaeological survey of india boundary centre eid government hearing namaz notice plea prohibition qutub minar ramzan reply supreme court + 12 more
archaeological survey of india boundary centre eid government hearing namaz notice plea prohibition qutub minar ramzan reply supreme court + 11 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out