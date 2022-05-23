Delhi-NCR hit by heavy rain, power cuts in some parts; air traffic may get affected

Delhi was lashed by early morning rain and strong winds on Monday, which led to power cuts in some parts. Air traffic has been affected, the airport body has said. The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms in the city and the NCR (near capital region) will continue, accompanied by gusty winds with speed of 60-90 km per hour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| Stronger winds, more rain likely today: IMD

The early morning rain has brought down temperatures further after a spell of a brutal heatwave in the national capital and nearby cities last week.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely to affect the morning rush hour traffic on roads too. Airlines are anticipating delays. On Twitter, Delhi International Airport Limited wrote: "Due to bad weather, flight operations at @DelhiAirport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. #BadWeather #Rain. (sic)"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| Mercury drops as rain makes a return in Delhi

Vistara airlines had earlier tweeted: "#TravelUpdate: Due to Bad Weather (Strong Winds) in Delhi Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted. Please visit https://www.airvistara.com/ or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check the updated flight status. Thank You (sic)".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://book.spicejet.com/. (sic)," SpiceJet wrote.

Surprised by heavy showers, people on social media shared videos and pictures of their week starting on a rainy note.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IMD, meanwhile, has said that thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 60-90 km per hour would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR. “Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar (UP) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Nagar, Deeg (Rajasthan). Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon,” the weather office tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnor, Khatauli, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut (UP) during next 2 hours,” it further said.

The IMD also warned that impact is expected due to the ongoing rain and thunderstorm and advised people to follow a few precautions.