Delhi melts on hottest day of season at 43.4°C; no relief in sight for coming days

The Capital on Monday sweltered under the hottest day of the season with a maximum of 43.4°C recorded at the city’s base station in Safdarjung, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A forecast for the next four days shows that there is be no let up in the conditions with the met department issuing a yellow alert for heatwave conditions for isolated areas in the city.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather said the rise in temperature is due to the lack of any active western disturbances and cyclonic circulations.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

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The temperature at Safdajung was 3°C above normal. The highest maximum temperature was recorded at the Ridge station at 44.6°C, which is 3.1°C above the normal. The station at Ayanagar recorded a maximum temperature of 44.4°C (2.3°C above the normal); the Lodhi Road station of 43.8°C (4.8°C above normal), and the Palam station of 43.5°C (2.2°C above normal).

The IMD has forecast maximum temperatures between 43°C to 45°C on Tuesday and Wednesday and between 42°C and 44°C on Thursday and Friday. Clear sky with heatwave conditions are expected to continue at isolated places, along with strong surface winds gusting up to 35 kmph during the day.

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{{^usCountry}} Thursday could see wind speeds reaching 20-30kmph and gusting to 40kmph, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thursday could see wind speeds reaching 20-30kmph and gusting to 40kmph, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The IMD classifies a heatwave when the maximum temperature exceeds 40°C and is at least 4.5°C above normal, or when it touches 45°C regardless of departures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IMD classifies a heatwave when the maximum temperature exceeds 40°C and is at least 4.5°C above normal, or when it touches 45°C regardless of departures. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} IMD’s normal maximum temperature for May 16 to 20 is 40.4°C, while the normal for May 21 to 25 is 40.2°C. The normal for May 26 to 30 is also 40.4°C. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IMD’s normal maximum temperature for May 16 to 20 is 40.4°C, while the normal for May 21 to 25 is 40.2°C. The normal for May 26 to 30 is also 40.4°C. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather said the rise in temperature is due to the lack of any active western disturbances and cyclonic circulations. “Dry and hot winds from the west and northwest are also affecting the city. No major relief is expecting in the coming week,”said Palawat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather said the rise in temperature is due to the lack of any active western disturbances and cyclonic circulations. “Dry and hot winds from the west and northwest are also affecting the city. No major relief is expecting in the coming week,”said Palawat. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ | Severe heatwave over northwest and central India, warns IMD {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ | Severe heatwave over northwest and central India, warns IMD {{/usCountry}}

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The IMD’s forecast predicts maximum temperatures to remain between 42°C to 44°C during the weekend, with mainly clear skies.

The city’s minimum temperature was recorded at 26.3°C, and may reach 29°C on Tuesday, before remaining between 26°C to 28°C for the rest of the week.

The situation wasn’t any better in the rest of the National Capital Region. Noida recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2°C and, while there are no colour-coded warnings in place, temperatures are forecast to remain between 42-44°C till at least 24 May.

Similarly, the maximum temperature in Ghaziabad was 42.2°C, with temperatures are forecast to go uptill 45°C by 24 May. Strong surface winds during day time and a warm night is forecast for Tuesday.

In Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 40.6°C and a yellow alert for a heatwave is in place till Friday. Temperatures will stay between 40-42°C, the IMD said.

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Delhi’s AQI has also been gradually rising. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the 24-hour-average AQI at 173 at 4:00pm on Monday, in the “moderate” category compared to an average of 131 at the beginning of last week. The Centre’s early warning system for Delhi said that the AQI would be in the “moderate” category on Tuesday, followed by a dip into the “poor” category on Wednesday.

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