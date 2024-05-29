 Delhi infant deaths: 29 PCR calls made about fire in 2-3 minutes, says police | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi infant deaths: 29 PCR calls made about fire in 2-3 minutes, says police

ByHemani Bhandari
May 30, 2024 12:52 AM IST

An officer said they are likely to question Khichi’s wife, but clarified that her role has not been found in the alleged crime so far.

There were 29 police control room (PCR) calls made about the Vivek Vihar fire that killed six infants at New Born Baby Care hospital within a two to three-minute span, investigating officers said, adding they will record statements of all the callers as part of their investigation.

The fire broke out on Saturday night, around 11.30pm. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
The fire broke out on Saturday night, around 11.30pm. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

“According to our records, we received 29 PCR calls by different people. Some of them called multiple times. The first call was received at 11.29pm,” a senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

So far, investigators said they have recorded statements of 15-20 people, including the accused, his staff and parents of the deceased infants.

A day after HT reported that multiple complaints were submitted against accused Dr Naveen Khichi and the Paschim Puri branch of New Born Baby Care Hospital, a team of Delhi Police, on Wednesday, visited the branch. “We were informed that residents submitted multiple complaints against this centre,” the officer said.

Delhi infant deaths: All on-duty staffers fled when fire began, says employee

The officer said they are likely to question Khichi’s wife, but clarified that her role has not been found in the alleged crime so far.

Lapses identified by police so far comprise employing ayurvedic practitioners instead of doctors to cut costs, absence of fire extinguishers on the premises and lack of an emergency exit. Police said the hospital had a licence from the health department, but it expired on March 31. Also, the licence was only for five beds, but 13 beds were found in the hospital.

Police also found over 32 oxygen cylinders, against the permissible limit of 15-20. “To gain more money, the doctor put in more beds, electric equipment and oxygen cylinders… which are all in violation of law,” the officer said.

On Tuesday, police said, the accused admitted to multiple shortcomings at his three hospitals in Delhi-NCR, but blamed weak medical laws, saying most neonatal care centres in the national capital flouted norms.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Delhi. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi infant deaths: 29 PCR calls made about fire in 2-3 minutes, says police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On