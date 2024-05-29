Delhi infant deaths: 29 PCR calls made about fire in 2-3 minutes, says police

There were 29 police control room (PCR) calls made about the Vivek Vihar fire that killed six infants at New Born Baby Care hospital within a two to three-minute span, investigating officers said, adding they will record statements of all the callers as part of their investigation. The fire broke out on Saturday night, around 11.30pm. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

“According to our records, we received 29 PCR calls by different people. Some of them called multiple times. The first call was received at 11.29pm,” a senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said.

So far, investigators said they have recorded statements of 15-20 people, including the accused, his staff and parents of the deceased infants.

A day after HT reported that multiple complaints were submitted against accused Dr Naveen Khichi and the Paschim Puri branch of New Born Baby Care Hospital, a team of Delhi Police, on Wednesday, visited the branch. “We were informed that residents submitted multiple complaints against this centre,” the officer said.

The officer said they are likely to question Khichi’s wife, but clarified that her role has not been found in the alleged crime so far.

Lapses identified by police so far comprise employing ayurvedic practitioners instead of doctors to cut costs, absence of fire extinguishers on the premises and lack of an emergency exit. Police said the hospital had a licence from the health department, but it expired on March 31. Also, the licence was only for five beds, but 13 beds were found in the hospital.

Police also found over 32 oxygen cylinders, against the permissible limit of 15-20. “To gain more money, the doctor put in more beds, electric equipment and oxygen cylinders… which are all in violation of law,” the officer said.

On Tuesday, police said, the accused admitted to multiple shortcomings at his three hospitals in Delhi-NCR, but blamed weak medical laws, saying most neonatal care centres in the national capital flouted norms.