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Delhi Jal Board plans 6-month doorstep survey to ‘fix’ water database

A long-standing issue for the utility, it will be resolved while laying the groundwork for regular meter reading and bill delivery, said senior DJB officials.

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 08:35 am IST
By Paras Singh
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The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has set the ball rolling on a door-to-door consumer verification drive over the next six months with an aim to increase the connection database —a long-standing issue for the utility, while laying the groundwork for regular meter reading and bill delivery, said senior officials.

For this, Delhi has been divided in three packages(File representative image)

For this, Delhi has been divided in three packages: west, southwest and south; outer north, northwest, central north and north district in the second; and east, northeast and southeast. It will hire three private companies to carry out door-to-door eKYC, conduct regular meter reading, and ensure verified water bill distribution, the officials said.

One of the DJB officials said that bids for all three packages have been invited and the process will be wrapped up by the end of May.

The gap in water meters

The DJB’s water billing sector has long remained in a disarray with only 2,983,000 active connections— a fraction when compared to the 73,00,000 electricity meter connections active in the city. On January 9, HT reported that an internal assessment by the utility has found that nearly 60% of its consumers were not receiving physical water bills at one. Water minister Parvesh Verma had said the government was planning to completely overhaul the DJB’s outdated billing system.

“At present, DJB services approximately 3,514,000 total consumer connections (TNCs), comprising 2.98 million active connections and 530,000 inactive connections,” said the project report, seen by HT.

“Of these, around 3,380,000 connections are metered, reflecting the substantial scale and complexity of its metering and billing operations,” the report further added.

Atul Goel, who heads United Residents Joint Action (URJA) — an umbrella body of RWAs — said that the existing billing system of DJB is “total failure” and even the claim that 40% of the bills were being delivered physically seemed to be “highly exaggerated”. “When was the last time people saw a physical water bill being delivered? It must be less than even 10%.”

Officials said the project is estimated at 60 crore. While a six-month deadline has been fixed for the e-KYC project, the system for the meter reading and billing exercise will be put in place over the subsequent six months, an official explained.

A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on functioning of the DJB had flagged large-scale gaps in the department’s billing system. Almost 50-53% of the water supplied by the DJB was classified as non-revenue water (NRW) — it either leaks or is stolen through unauthorised connections.

 
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