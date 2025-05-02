Now, Chandigarh residents can get electricity meter installed within 72 hours

Rolling out a seamless online process, the Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has stated that new electricity meters will be installed within 72 hours of payment. The application for a new electricity meter can be submitted online through CPDL’s official website: www.chandigarhpower.com. (HT)

CPDL director Arun Kumar Verma said previously, applicants were often required to purchase their own electricity meter and service cable due to equipment shortages. They then had to submit the meter to the electricity department for mandatory testing, a process that frequently led to delays.

He said, “Now, the electricity meter and service cable are being provided by CPDL, and applications can be submitted online. The new process eliminates unnecessary delays, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience for consumers.”

The CPDL director further added that each application will be monitored to ensure that consumer got the connection in the quickest possible time. Additionally, services, including shifting of meter, reconnection and category change, have also been made available online.

Power at your fingertips

1. Visit CPDL’s official website: www.chandigarhpower.com

2. Click on “Consumer Services”, then “Online Services” and then “Other Services”

3. Apply for new connection

4. Make required payment digitally.